Global Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Industry
Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2. 3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6. 2%. Syrups & Drops, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817949/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.4 Billion by the year 2025, Syrups & Drops will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$80.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$69.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Syrups & Drops will reach a market size of US$126.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$623.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Blackmores Ltd.; Boiron USA; Dabur India Ltd.; Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH & Co. KG; Emami Ltd.; Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.; Hylands; Johnson & Johnson; Procter & Gamble Company, The; Tsumura & Co.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817949/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 3: Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Syrups & Drops (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Syrups & Drops (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Syrups & Drops (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Tablets & Capsules (Product Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Tablets & Capsules (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Tablets & Capsules (Product Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Powders, Pellets & Drink Mixes (Product Type)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Powders, Pellets & Drink Mixes (Product Type) Region
Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009
to 2017
Table 12: Powders, Pellets & Drink Mixes (Product Type) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Inhalers, Sprays & Rubs (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Inhalers, Sprays & Rubs (Product Type) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Inhalers, Sprays & Rubs (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Lozenges (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Lozenges (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Lozenges (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 19: United States Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market in the
United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 21: United States Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Canadian Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies
Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 24: Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat
Remedies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: Japanese Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 29: Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 30: Chinese Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market
by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 31: European Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: European Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2018-2025
Table 35: Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market in
Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: European Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market in
France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: French Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: French Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 40: Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: German Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: German Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 44: Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 45: Italian Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market
by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Cold, Cough, And Sore
Throat Remedies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: United Kingdom Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 50: Spanish Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies
Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 51: Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 53: Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market in
Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 54: Russian Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2018-2025
Table 56: Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market in Rest
of Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Rest of Europe Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type:
2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Australian Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:
2009-2017
Table 66: Australian Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 68: Indian Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Historic
Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 69: Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: South Korean Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:
2009-2017
Table 72: Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Cold, Cough, And Sore
Throat Remedies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market in Rest
of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat
Remedies Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 77: Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 79: Latin American Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type:
2009-2017
Table 81: Latin American Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies
Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2018-2025
Table 83: Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Argentinean Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 85: Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market in
Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Brazilian Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type:
2009-2017
Table 87: Brazilian Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 88: Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Mexican Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:
2009-2017
Table 90: Mexican Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat
Remedies Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market in Rest
of Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Latin America Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat
Remedies Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 95: Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: The Middle East Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: The Middle East Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 98: The Middle East Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies
Historic Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 99: Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product
Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Market for Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat
Remedies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market in
Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Iranian Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2018-2025
Table 104: Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market in
Israel in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Israeli Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Historic
Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type:
2009-2017
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies
Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat
Remedies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market in Rest
of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat
Remedies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Rest of Middle East Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat
Remedies Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 115: African Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 116: Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market in
Africa by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 117: African Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BLACKMORES
BOIRON USA
DABUR INDIA
DR. WILLMAR SCHWABE GMBH & CO. KG
EMAMI
HIMALAYA GLOBAL HOLDINGS LTD.
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY, THE
TSUMURA & CO.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817949/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.