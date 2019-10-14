There were 211 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,215 in the last 365 days.

Global Antibacterial Drugs Industry

Antibacterial Drugs market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 1. 8%. Enteral, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2%.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Antibacterial Drugs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817956/?utm_source=GNW
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$31.3 Billion by the year 2025, Enteral will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 1.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$246.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$179.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Enteral will reach a market size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 2.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Allergan PLC; AstraZeneca PLC; Bayer AG; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; GlaxoSmithKline PLC; Johnson & Johnson; Merck & Co., Inc.; Novartis International AG; Pfizer, Inc.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817956/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Antibacterial Drugs Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Antibacterial Drugs Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Antibacterial Drugs Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Enteral (Route of Administration) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Enteral (Route of Administration) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Enteral (Route of Administration) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Parenteral (Route of Administration) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Parenteral (Route of Administration) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Parenteral (Route of Administration) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Other Route of Administrations (Route of
Administration) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Other Route of Administrations (Route of
Administration) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand
in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Other Route of Administrations (Route of
Administration) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Hospital Pharmacies (Distribution Channel) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Hospital Pharmacies (Distribution Channel) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Hospital Pharmacies (Distribution Channel) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies (Distribution
Channel) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to
2025
Table 17: Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies (Distribution
Channel) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies (Distribution
Channel) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Online Sales (Distribution Channel) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: Online Sales (Distribution Channel) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Online Sales (Distribution Channel) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Antibacterial Drugs Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 22: United States Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2018
to 2025
Table 23: Antibacterial Drugs Market in the United States by
Route of Administration: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 24: United States Antibacterial Drugs Market Share
Breakdown by Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2018 to
2025
Table 26: Antibacterial Drugs Market in the United States by
Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 27: United States Antibacterial Drugs Market Share
Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2018 to
2025
Table 29: Canadian Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market Review
by Route of Administration in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 30: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Route of Administration for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 31: Canadian Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market Review
by Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 33: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2009,
2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Antibacterial Drugs: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Route of
Administration for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Route of Administration for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Analysis by
Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Market for Antibacterial Drugs: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period
2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Analysis by
Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Antibacterial Drugs Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Route of Administration for the Period
2018-2025
Table 41: Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Antibacterial Drugs Market by Route of
Administration: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 43: Chinese Antibacterial Drugs Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Antibacterial Drugs Market by Distribution
Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Antibacterial Drugs Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 46: European Antibacterial Drugs Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2018-2025
Table 50: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Route of Administration: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: European Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Breakdown
by Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2018-2025
Table 53: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: European Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Breakdown
by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Antibacterial Drugs Market in France by Route of
Administration: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: French Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Analysis by
Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Antibacterial Drugs Market in France by Distribution
Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 59: French Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Analysis by
Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Route of
Administration for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Breakdown by
Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2009-2017
Table 66: German Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Antibacterial Drugs Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Route of Administration for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Antibacterial Drugs Market by Route of
Administration: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 70: Italian Antibacterial Drugs Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Antibacterial Drugs Market by Distribution
Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Antibacterial Drugs: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Route of
Administration for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Antibacterial Drugs Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Route of
Administration for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Antibacterial Drugs Market Share
Analysis by Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Antibacterial Drugs: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Antibacterial Drugs Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Antibacterial Drugs Market Share
Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2018 to
2025
Table 80: Spanish Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market Review by
Route of Administration in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 81: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Route of Administration for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 82: Spanish Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Spanish Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market Review by
Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 84: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2009, 2019, and
2025
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2018 to
2025
Table 86: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Russia by Route of
Administration: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Russian Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Breakdown by
Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Russian Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2018 to
2025
Table 89: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Russia by Distribution
Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Russian Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Route of Administration:
2018-2025
Table 92: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Route of Administration: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Antibacterial Drugs Market Share
Breakdown by Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2018-2025
Table 95: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Antibacterial Drugs Market Share
Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 98: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Antibacterial Drugs Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Asia-Pacific by Route
of Administration: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Antibacterial Drugs Market Share
Analysis by Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Asia-Pacific by
Distribution Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Antibacterial Drugs Market Share
Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Route of
Administration for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2009-2017
Table 108: Australian Antibacterial Drugs Market Share
Breakdown by Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Distribution Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2009-2017
Table 111: Australian Antibacterial Drugs Market Share
Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2018 to
2025
Table 113: Indian Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market Review by
Route of Administration in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 114: Antibacterial Drugs Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Route of Administration for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 115: Indian Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Indian Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market Review by
Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 117: Antibacterial Drugs Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2009,
2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Antibacterial Drugs Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Route of
Administration for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2009-2017
Table 120: Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Antibacterial Drugs Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Distribution Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2009-2017
Table 123: Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Antibacterial Drugs:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Route
of Administration for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Route of
Administration for the Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Antibacterial Drugs Market
Share Analysis by Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Antibacterial Drugs:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Distribution Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Antibacterial Drugs Market
Share Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Antibacterial Drugs Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 131: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Antibacterial Drugs Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Antibacterial Drugs Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Route of Administration for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Route of Administration:
2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Antibacterial Drugs Market by Route
of Administration: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Antibacterial Drugs Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period
2018-2025
Table 137: Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Antibacterial Drugs Market by
Distribution Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2018-2025
Table 140: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Route of Administration: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Antibacterial Drugs Market Share
Breakdown by Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Argentinean Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2018-2025
Table 143: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Antibacterial Drugs Market Share
Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 145: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Brazil by Route of
Administration: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Analysis
by Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Brazil by Distribution
Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Analysis
by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 151: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Route of
Administration for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2009-2017
Table 153: Mexican Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Breakdown
by Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2009-2017
Table 156: Mexican Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Breakdown
by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Antibacterial Drugs Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Route of
Administration: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Rest of Latin America
by Route of Administration: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Antibacterial Drugs Market
Share Breakdown by Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Antibacterial Drugs Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Rest of Latin America
by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Antibacterial Drugs Market
Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 164: Antibacterial Drugs Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Antibacterial Drugs Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2018
to 2025
Table 167: The Middle East Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market
by Route of Administration in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Antibacterial Drugs Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Route of Administration
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2018 to
2025
Table 170: The Middle East Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market
by Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: Antibacterial Drugs Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Antibacterial Drugs: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Route of
Administration for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Route of Administration for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Iranian Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Analysis by
Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Iranian Market for Antibacterial Drugs: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period
2009-2017
Table 177: Iranian Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Analysis by
Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2018-2025
Table 179: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Route of Administration: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Breakdown
by Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Israeli Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2018-2025
Table 182: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Breakdown
by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Antibacterial Drugs Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Route of Administration for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Route of Administration:
2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Antibacterial Drugs Market by Route of
Administration: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Antibacterial Drugs Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period
2018-2025
Table 188: Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Antibacterial Drugs Market by
Distribution Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Antibacterial Drugs Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Route of Administration for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Antibacterial Drugs Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Route of Administration:
2009-2017
Table 192: Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 193: Antibacterial Drugs Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Antibacterial Drugs Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:
2009-2017
Table 195: Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Route of Administration for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Antibacterial Drugs Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Route of Administration:
2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Antibacterial Drugs Market Share
Breakdown by Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Distribution Channel for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Antibacterial Drugs Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:
2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Antibacterial Drugs Market Share
Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 202: African Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2018 to
2025
Table 203: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Africa by Route of
Administration: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 204: African Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Breakdown
by Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: African Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2018 to
2025
Table 206: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Africa by Distribution
Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 207: African Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Breakdown
by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION

ALLERGAN PLC
ASTRAZENECA PLC
BAYER AG
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
MERCK & CO., INC.
NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG
PFIZER

V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817956/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.