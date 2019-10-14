Antibacterial Drugs market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 1. 8%. Enteral, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2%.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Antibacterial Drugs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817956/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$31.3 Billion by the year 2025, Enteral will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 1.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$246.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$179.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Enteral will reach a market size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 2.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Allergan PLC; AstraZeneca PLC; Bayer AG; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; GlaxoSmithKline PLC; Johnson & Johnson; Merck & Co., Inc.; Novartis International AG; Pfizer, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817956/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Antibacterial Drugs Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Antibacterial Drugs Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Antibacterial Drugs Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Enteral (Route of Administration) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Enteral (Route of Administration) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Enteral (Route of Administration) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Parenteral (Route of Administration) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Parenteral (Route of Administration) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Parenteral (Route of Administration) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Route of Administrations (Route of

Administration) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Other Route of Administrations (Route of

Administration) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand

in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Other Route of Administrations (Route of

Administration) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Hospital Pharmacies (Distribution Channel) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Hospital Pharmacies (Distribution Channel) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Hospital Pharmacies (Distribution Channel) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies (Distribution

Channel) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to

2025

Table 17: Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies (Distribution

Channel) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies (Distribution

Channel) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Online Sales (Distribution Channel) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018

to 2025

Table 20: Online Sales (Distribution Channel) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Online Sales (Distribution Channel) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Antibacterial Drugs Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 22: United States Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2018

to 2025

Table 23: Antibacterial Drugs Market in the United States by

Route of Administration: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 24: United States Antibacterial Drugs Market Share

Breakdown by Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2018 to

2025

Table 26: Antibacterial Drugs Market in the United States by

Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 27: United States Antibacterial Drugs Market Share

Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2018 to

2025

Table 29: Canadian Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market Review

by Route of Administration in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 30: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Route of Administration for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 31: Canadian Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market Review

by Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 33: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2009,

2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Antibacterial Drugs: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Route of

Administration for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Route of Administration for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Analysis by

Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Market for Antibacterial Drugs: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period

2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Analysis by

Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Antibacterial Drugs Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Route of Administration for the Period

2018-2025

Table 41: Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Antibacterial Drugs Market by Route of

Administration: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 43: Chinese Antibacterial Drugs Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Antibacterial Drugs Market by Distribution

Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Antibacterial Drugs Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 46: European Antibacterial Drugs Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2018-2025

Table 50: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Route of Administration: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: European Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Breakdown

by Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2018-2025

Table 53: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: European Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Breakdown

by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: Antibacterial Drugs Market in France by Route of

Administration: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: French Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Analysis by

Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Antibacterial Drugs Market in France by Distribution

Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: French Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Analysis by

Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 61: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Route of

Administration for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2009-2017

Table 63: German Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Breakdown by

Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Breakdown by

Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian Antibacterial Drugs Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Route of Administration for the Period

2018-2025

Table 68: Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Antibacterial Drugs Market by Route of

Administration: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 70: Italian Antibacterial Drugs Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Antibacterial Drugs Market by Distribution

Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Antibacterial Drugs: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Route of

Administration for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Antibacterial Drugs Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Route of

Administration for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom Antibacterial Drugs Market Share

Analysis by Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Antibacterial Drugs: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Antibacterial Drugs Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Antibacterial Drugs Market Share

Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2018 to

2025

Table 80: Spanish Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market Review by

Route of Administration in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 81: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Route of Administration for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 82: Spanish Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Spanish Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market Review by

Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 84: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2009, 2019, and

2025

RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2018 to

2025

Table 86: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Russia by Route of

Administration: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Russian Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Breakdown by

Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Russian Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2018 to

2025

Table 89: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Russia by Distribution

Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Russian Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Breakdown by

Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Route of Administration:

2018-2025

Table 92: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Route of Administration: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Antibacterial Drugs Market Share

Breakdown by Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Rest of Europe Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2018-2025

Table 95: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Antibacterial Drugs Market Share

Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 98: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Antibacterial Drugs Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Asia-Pacific by Route

of Administration: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Antibacterial Drugs Market Share

Analysis by Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Asia-Pacific by

Distribution Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Antibacterial Drugs Market Share

Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Route of

Administration for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2009-2017

Table 108: Australian Antibacterial Drugs Market Share

Breakdown by Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Distribution Channel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2009-2017

Table 111: Australian Antibacterial Drugs Market Share

Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 112: Indian Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2018 to

2025

Table 113: Indian Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market Review by

Route of Administration in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 114: Antibacterial Drugs Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Route of Administration for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 115: Indian Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Indian Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market Review by

Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 117: Antibacterial Drugs Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2009,

2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Antibacterial Drugs Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Route of

Administration for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2009-2017

Table 120: Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Antibacterial Drugs Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Distribution Channel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2009-2017

Table 123: Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Antibacterial Drugs:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Route

of Administration for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Route of

Administration for the Period 2009-2017

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Antibacterial Drugs Market

Share Analysis by Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Antibacterial Drugs:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Distribution Channel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Antibacterial Drugs Market

Share Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Antibacterial Drugs Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 131: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Antibacterial Drugs Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Latin American Antibacterial Drugs Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Route of Administration for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Route of Administration:

2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Antibacterial Drugs Market by Route

of Administration: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Antibacterial Drugs Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period

2018-2025

Table 137: Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Antibacterial Drugs Market by

Distribution Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2018-2025

Table 140: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Route of Administration: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Antibacterial Drugs Market Share

Breakdown by Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Argentinean Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2018-2025

Table 143: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Antibacterial Drugs Market Share

Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 145: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Brazil by Route of

Administration: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Analysis

by Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Brazil by Distribution

Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Analysis

by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 151: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Route of

Administration for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2009-2017

Table 153: Mexican Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Breakdown

by Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2009-2017

Table 156: Mexican Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Breakdown

by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Antibacterial Drugs Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Route of

Administration: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Rest of Latin America

by Route of Administration: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2009-2017

Table 159: Rest of Latin America Antibacterial Drugs Market

Share Breakdown by Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Antibacterial Drugs Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Rest of Latin America

by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Antibacterial Drugs Market

Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 164: Antibacterial Drugs Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: The Middle East Antibacterial Drugs Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2018

to 2025

Table 167: The Middle East Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market

by Route of Administration in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Antibacterial Drugs Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Route of Administration

for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2018 to

2025

Table 170: The Middle East Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market

by Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Antibacterial Drugs Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel

for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Antibacterial Drugs: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Route of

Administration for the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Route of Administration for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 174: Iranian Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Analysis by

Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Iranian Market for Antibacterial Drugs: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period

2009-2017

Table 177: Iranian Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Analysis by

Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2018-2025

Table 179: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Route of Administration: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Breakdown

by Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Israeli Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2018-2025

Table 182: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Breakdown

by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Antibacterial Drugs Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Route of Administration for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Route of Administration:

2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Antibacterial Drugs Market by Route of

Administration: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Antibacterial Drugs Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period

2018-2025

Table 188: Antibacterial Drugs Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Antibacterial Drugs Market by

Distribution Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Antibacterial Drugs Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Route of Administration for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Antibacterial Drugs Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Route of Administration:

2009-2017

Table 192: Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 193: Antibacterial Drugs Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Antibacterial Drugs Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:

2009-2017

Table 195: Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Route of Administration for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Antibacterial Drugs Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Route of Administration:

2009-2017

Table 198: Rest of Middle East Antibacterial Drugs Market Share

Breakdown by Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Distribution Channel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Antibacterial Drugs Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:

2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Middle East Antibacterial Drugs Market Share

Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 202: African Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2018 to

2025

Table 203: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Africa by Route of

Administration: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 204: African Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Breakdown

by Route of Administration: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: African Antibacterial Drugs Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2018 to

2025

Table 206: Antibacterial Drugs Market in Africa by Distribution

Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: African Antibacterial Drugs Market Share Breakdown

by Distribution Channel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ALLERGAN PLC

ASTRAZENECA PLC

BAYER AG

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

MERCK & CO., INC.

NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG

PFIZER



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817956/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.