The healthcare-associated infectious disease diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2018–2024

The growing demand for POC tests for the diagnosis of HAIs will have a positive impact on the growth of the global healthcare-associated infectious disease diagnostics market during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare-associated Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05822884/?utm_source=GNW

The application of molecular diagnostics, especially for HAIs, has steadily progressed from research-based highly complex tests to widespread adoption by a diverse range of end-users. While traditional techniques are being challenged, the development of molecular diagnostic tests offers a variety of advantages such as high accuracy and specificity and perform multiple tests in a single instance. Molecular diagnostics will become a critical part of hospital-acquired infections testing, especially in the battle against antibiotic resistance. Hence, the adoption of molecular diagnostics is likely to increase at a significant rate due to its high sensitivity, specificity, and accuracy, as well as the capability to deliver results quickly. This adoption of molecular diagnostic testing will have a positive impact on the growth of the overall healthcare-associated infectious disease diagnostics market in the coming years.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the healthcare-associated infections diagnostics market during the forecast period:

• Growing Penetration of POC Tests for Diagnosing HAIs

• Strategic Acquisitions

• Increasing Popularity of Molecular Diagnostic Tests for HAIs

• Increase in Target Patients with Healthcare-associated Infections



This research report on the global healthcare-associated infectious disease diagnostics market covers sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study includes insights on segmentation by products (consumables and diagnostic analyzers/instruments devices), infections(urinary tract infections, surgical site infections,hospital-acquired pneumonia, bloodstream infections, and other healthcare-associated infections), tests(traditional diagnostics and molecular diagnostics), end-users( hospitals, clinics,ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and other end-users), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, and MEA).

The study considers the present scenario of the healthcare-associated infections diagnostics market and its market dynamics for the period 2018?2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. The report profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.



Healthcare-associated Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Segmentation



This research report includes detailed market segmentation by products, tests, end-users, infection, and geography. The usage of a wide array of reagents and test kits to perform diagnostic tests for diagnosing several healthcare-associated infectious diseases is a major factor for the growth of the consumables segment. The consumables segment is growing due to the increasing usage of several microbial culture tests, urinalysis, immunoassay tests, and PCR tests in several healthcare settings for diagnosing infectious diseases.



The analyzer segment is growing at a relatively slower pace than the consumables segment as it is capital intensive and purchasing decisions for analyzers depend on financial resources and budget allocations. However, analyzers used in molecular diagnostic tests and at POC sites are growing at a relatively higher growth rate than clinical laboratory analyzers as end-users are preferring analyzers with high sensitivity and delivering highly accurate results with less turnaround time.



Urinary tract infections (UTI) account for 35?40% of all nosocomial infections and occupy the largest share in the overall HAIs category. The prevalence of hospital-acquired UTIs is continuously increasing globally. The market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The surgical site infections (SSI) segment is growing at a steady rate and is likely to grow at a similar pace during the forecast period. The surgical site infections (SSI) segment is growing at a steady rate and is likely to grow at a similar pace during the forecast period. The prevalence of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP) and related deaths is increasing at an alarming rate worldwide. Therefore, there is an increased emphasis on minimizing the occurrence of HAP in healthcare settings. The market is expected to witness fast growth in the coming years due to the development and commercialization of advanced nucleic acid detection tests and advancements in POC testing products for pneumonia.



The traditional diagnostics segment is growing at a moderate rate. A reliable and accurate diagnosis of HAIs is of utmost importance in healthcare settings. Traditional diagnostic tests are considered as the gold-standard and are widely used to diagnose HAIs. The healthcare-associated infectious disease diagnostics market is witnessing widespread uptake of POC diagnostic tests for the diagnosis of several infections in several healthcare settings such as acute and ambulatory healthcare settings. Therefore, there is a growing need for highly efficient and automated diagnostic tests for diagnosing HAIs, especially antibiotic-resistant microbes.



Hospitals are the major source for HAIs, and many hospitalized patients acquire several pathogenic and non-pathogenic infections during the stay. Most hospitals report central line-associated bloodstream infections, catheter-associated UTIs, and SSIs following surgeries such as heart, abdominal hysterectomy, colon, and knee surgical procedures. The adoption of diagnostic testing for healthcare-associated infections is steadily increasing globally to tackle adverse events related to HAIs and take appropriate decisions on treatments. Therefore, the increase in the number of people with HAIs is encouraging physicians in hospitals to use advanced and rapid diagnostic tests, thereby contributing to the growth of the segment.



Market Segmentation by Products

• Consumables

• Diagnostic Analyzers/Instruments

Market Segmentation by Infections

• Urinary Tract Infections Hospitals

• Surgical Site Infections

• Hospital-acquired Pneumonia

• Blood Stream Infections

• Other Healthcare-associated Infections

Market Segmentation by End-users

• Hospitals

• Specialty Orthopedic and Spine Centers

• ASCs

Market Segmentation by Diagnostic Tests

• Traditional Diagnostics

• Molecular Diagnostics



Healthcare-associated Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Geography



The healthcare-associated infections diagnostics market in North America is likely to witness upward growth in terms of revenue, with key vendors focusing on developing innovative and advanced infectious disease diagnostics products, which will offer efficient results. The US is the major revenue contributor to the global market due to the presence of health coverage and the availability of advanced health infrastructure. Europe accounts for the second highest market share in the global healthcare-associated infections diagnostics market. Countries such as Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Italy, and Denmark have a high occurrence rate of HAIs. According to the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC), approximately 9 million HAI cases occur across Europe annually. The growing demand for traditional culture-based tests and immunoassays is a major driver for the APAC market.



Market Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• APAC

o Japan

o China

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• MEA

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa



Key Vendor Analysis

The healthcare-associated infections diagnostics market is consolidated and is characterized by the presence of several active global, regional, and local players, offering a diverse range of diagnostic analyzers and consumables for diagnosing HAIs. Global players are focusing on developing innovative products and expanding their product portfolio to remain competitive in the market. They are investing extensively in R&D and product development activities to expand their product portfolio. Key players are also engaged in strategic acquisitions as part of the inorganic growth strategy to improve sales and profit margins. Strategic M&As continue to be an important competitive strategy for key players to expand product offerings, access new technology, or increase market share.



Key Vendors in the Healthcare-associated Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

• Abbott

• bioMérieux

• Danaher

• Hoffmann-La Roche

• Meridian Bioscience

• QIAGEN



Prominent Vendors in the Healthcare-associated Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

• Accelerate Diagnostics

• Bio-Rad

• DiaSorin Molecular

• Luminex

• OpGen

• Quidel

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Trinity Biotech



Other Vendors in the Healthcare-associated Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

• Bruker

• Diatherix Eurofins

• Eiken Chemical

• Genetic Signature

• Hologic

• Humor Diagnostics

• Immunexpress

• Response Biomedical

• Seegene

• T2 Biosystems



Key Market Insights

The report provides the following insights into the healthcare-associated infections diagnostics market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the healthcare-associated infections diagnostics market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the healthcare-associated infections diagnostics market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the healthcare-associated infections diagnostics market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05822884/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.