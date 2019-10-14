The Africa data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during the period 2018?2024

The increasing procurement of renewable energy sources is expected to be a significant driver for the Africa data center market. The growth in power consumption and the need for reliable power sources are also driving hyperscale service providers to purchase clean and renewable energy sources to power their facilities in Africa.

Therefore, the availability of renewable energy sources in Africa sources is expected to drive hyperscale data center to adopt renewable energy infrastructure.



The concept of developing smart cities in Africa is likely to increase the demand for on-premise modular data center solutions in Africa. The Transform Africa Summit unveils the Smart Cities’ Blueprint, which showcases the commitment of countries such as Rwanda, Nigeria, Ghana, and Ethiopia to develop and build smart cities. Huawei, a Chinese Telecom provider, along with Kenya government, has commenced a smart city initiative in Kenya, which will bring modular facilities in various locations across the city. Hence, these initiatives in the African continent are expected to drive the data center market in Africa.



This market research report on the Africa data center market covers market sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study includes insights on the segmentation by IT Infrastructure (server, storage, and network), Electrical Infrastructure (UPS, generators, rack power distribution units, transfer switches & switchgears, and other), mechanical Infrastructure (cooling systems, racks, and other mechanical infrastructure), cooling systems (CRAC & CRAH, chiller units, cooling towers & dry coolers, economizer & evaporative coolers, and other cooling units), cooling technique (air-based cooling technique and liquid-based cooling technique), general Construction (building development, installation & commissioning services, building design, physical security, DCIM), tier standards (Tier I & II, Tier III, and Tier IV), and geography (South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and Other African Countries). The research report also offers market share analysis in terms of area(sq.ft), power capacity(MW) during the forecast period.



The report considers the present scenario of the Africa data center market during the forecast period, and it’s market dynamics for the period 2018?2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report profiles and examines leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the Africa data center market.



Africa Data Center Market: Segmentation



This research report includes detailed market segmentation by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standards, and geography. The Africa data center market by severs is growing at a significant pace due to increased internet penetration. The government initiatives to establish the digital economy in Africa is likely to act as a strong catalyst for the adoption of IT infrastructure, especially severs. In Africa, the growing data generation will continue to increase the demand for high-performance storage infrastructure solutions. The increase in the data traffic and the decline in the price of 10GE switches are the major drivers for the Africa data center market by the network segment.



The UPS market in Africa is expected to witness growth as these systems are critical for continuous operations, and the prevention of infrastructure failures. The generator market in Africa will continue to grow due to the increased construction of large and mega data center facilities and the unreliable in the power grid connectivity. The increased construction of data center solutions in Africa is expected to increase the demand for transfer switches and switchgears during the forecast period. However, the use of switches will vary significantly based on capacity, cost, mean time between failures (MTBF), switching time, and design.



The data center facilities in Africa support free cooling systems. The market for cooling systems in Africa is likely to depend on the construction of mega and hyperscale facilities, especially 10 MW capacity. The adoption of cooling systems depends on the IT load, system capacities, expenditure, and future requirements. While several small facilities in Africa use DX-based CRAC units that operate at a low rack power density of around 3 kW, medium and large data center install CRAH units. With facilities now being built to handle more than 5 MW of IT load, the use of multiple CRAC & CRAH units in data halls is growing. Also, the adoption of air-cooled CRAC systems installed in line with cooling units that uses refrigerant or glycol-based cooling is expected to grow during the forecast period.



The Africa data center market is currently witnessing an increase in the construction of Greenfield projects. The development of mega facilities in Africa will drive the market for sustainable building development. Also, the growing investment in submarine cable projects will increase the need to establish point-of-presence facilities that are modular.



The increased awareness of the use of redundant infrastructure has significantly led to the decline of Tier I facilities in the past five years. While Tier II facilities in Africa have minimum redundancy, particularly in UPS and PDU systems, the colocation cost is low. Several under-developed projects in Africa largely fall in the tier III category. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Stringent environment regulations and the need to follow sustainable business practices are driving new facilities to be designed as per Tier III standards with a minimum of N+1 redundancy. The growth in the rack power density and critical data center applications is expected to shift many service operators to the Tier IV category during the forecast period. The incorporation of flexible designs is expected to configure up to 2N+1 redundancy in the tier IV data center in Africa.



Africa Data Center Market: Geography



South Africa is witnessing major development in Africa. Cities such as Cape Town and Johannesburg are the most preferred locations for data center construction. The South Africa data center market is expected to witness major investments during the forecast period due to the increasing number of smartphone users and strong internet penetration. Also, the market is seeing increased adoption of cloud-based solutions among enterprises. With the highest internet penetration, Kenya is emerging as a critical destination for investment.



