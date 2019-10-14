The global dried blueberries market is expected to reach US$ 679.8 Mn in 2027 from US$ 375.1 Mn in 2018

The global dried market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6. 9% from 2019-2027. The market is driven by factors such as, growing health and wellness consciousness and rising popularity of natural products.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dried Blueberries Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type, Nature, End Use, Distribution Channel and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05822793/?utm_source=GNW

However, high price of dried blueberries may limit the growth of the market to a certain extent.

Dried blueberries are used in many food and beverage products such as bakery, beverages, dairy and cereal and snacks bar.Dried blueberries are popular among health conscious people because of health benefits of blueberries.



Blueberries are rich with nutrients.Content of blueberries include vitamin like A, Vitamin C, Vitamin D and Vitamin B-6.



It also contains magnesium, iron and calcium.Blueberries are rich in antioxidant which are helpful to protect body from free radicals.



These radical are responsible for disease such as cancer and for aging.

Though there are many health benefits of dried blueberries they are expensive due to their short shelf life.Further high price of organic blueberries is high due to involvement of high labor in production.



Hence, high price of dried blueberries is anticipated to hinder growth of the dried blueberries market.

Global dried blueberries market was segmented by product type, nature, end use, and distribution channel.The product type was segmented into freeze dried, sun dried, infused dried and others.



Further, by nature type it was segmented in conventional and organic.By end use it is categorized in bakery products, confectionaries, dairy products, beverages, cereal & snack bars, and others.



By distribution channel supermarkets & hypermarket, convenience store, online, and others.

The overall global dried blueberries market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the aquaculture market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the dried blueberries market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05822793/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.