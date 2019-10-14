The global sweet potato market accounted for US$ 48,628.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 58,470.0 Mn by 2027

Sweet potato has been experiencing a growing demand in the past few years due to its high nutritional profile. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the sweet potatoes with nutrient content descriptors, which characterize it as saturated fat-free, fat-free, cholesterol-free, low sodium, high in vitamin C and vitamin A, and a good source of fiber.

Sweet potato is an abundant source of potassium, fiber, and vitamin A. It also contains vitamin B6, vitamin C, manganese, and various other nutrients. Sweet potatoes contain fiber and antioxidants, which help improve gut health. The soluble and insoluble fiber cannot be digested and remain in the digestive tract, and further provides various digestive health benefits and promote healthy weight loss. These factors are anticipated to boost the growth of the sweet potato market.



The consumption of sweet potato also offers vision benefits.Sweet potato contains a high amount of ?-carotene, which is an antioxidant and is converted to vitamin A in the body.



Several researchers have highlighted the health benefits of sweet potato for the people diagnosed with diabetes.Sweet potato owns vast potential for future expansion in the Middle East and Africa due to shortage of sweet potatoes in North America and Europe.



The low pricing is one of the main reason for the small production of sweet potato in North America.Uncertain climatic conditions is another reason that has attributed to the low production of sweet potatoes in North America and Egypt.



This further provides a lucrative opportunity for the key players operating in the sweet potato market.



The Indian Council of Agricultural Research has initiated efforts to promote the value added to the sweet potato crops and explore its potential for various uses such as starch production and animal feed.The growing agriculture industry is mainly driving the growth of the sweet potato market in the region.



The increasing health-consciousness among customers is driving the consumption of healthy food products. Thus, the aforesaid mentioned factors depict that favorable government initiatives are boosting the growth of the global sweet potato market.



Some of the players present in global sweet potato market are AV Thomas Produce, Dole Food Company Inc., Ham Farms, Jackson Farming Company, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., McCain Foods Limited, Nash Produce, Simplot Food Group, The Kraft Heinz Company, Yantai China Pet Foods Co., Ltd, among others.



The overall global sweet potato market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the sweet potato market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the sweet potato market.

