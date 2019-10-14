The global hereditary cancer testing market is expected to reach US$ 9,840.52 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,967.74 Mn in 2018

The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11. 1% from 2019-2027. The market for hereditary cancer testing is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of hereditary cancer and growing awareness about hereditary cancer have been boosting the market over the years.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hereditary Cancer Testing Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Diagnosis Type, Technology, End User and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05822836/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, the growing demand for noninvasive methods of detection are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.



However, problems in accessing whole genomic data for early detection are likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Genetic testing helps evaluate the chance of developing cancer in a lifetime.The genetic testing is done by searching for specific mutations in genes, chromosomes, or proteins.



An inherited gene mutation causes hereditary cancer.An inherited gene is the one which is passed from parent to child in a family.



Various methods are used for hereditary cancer testing; it includes genetic counseling.The counseling provides a discussion regarding recommendations for preventive care and screening with the patient.



They support groups and other information resources and provide emotional support to the person getting the results.

Genomic analysis is used to monitor, diagnose, treat, forecast, and prevent diseases, and promote good health in persons.The technological advances have allowed more significant integration of genomics into health care delivery, facilitating screening and molecular diagnostics along with the precise detection of microbes, and prescription and monitoring of efficiency of more accurate therapeutics.



Moreover, the genome-based approaches deliver advantages, and it also come with new susceptibilities and risks concerning cybersecurity.The dependency on genome databases restricts the cyber-attacks by conceding their integrity, taking them hostage, or manipulating the data they contain.



Therefore, the problem in accessing the whole genomic data for early detection is expected to create a negative impact on the overall industry at a certain extent.

Global hereditary cancer testing market is segmented by diagnosis type, technology, and end user.On the basis of diagnosis type, the market is segmented into biopsy and imaging.



On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into sequencing, PCR, and microarray.Based on end user, the market is segmented into diagnostic centers, hospital, and clinics.



In 2018, the imaging held the largest share in the market, by diagnosis type.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report are, Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR), National Cancer Institute, Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM), and others.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05822836/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.