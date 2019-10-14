The global positive airway pressure (PAP) devices market is expected to reach US$ 4,731.03 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,332.14 Mn in 2018

The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8. 3% from 2019-2027. The market for positive airway pressure (PAP) devices is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increased prevalence of sleep apnea, rising geriatric population and technological developments.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, End User and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05822850/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, emerging markets are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in coming years.



However, absence of patient compliance is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Sleep apnea is a severe sleep disorder in which breathing process frequently gets interrupted.The most used treatment for sleep apnea is positive airway pressure therapy (PAP).



The opening of the airway is controlled using PAP device with a nose mask or similar device.The use of PAP device increases the energy level, improves mood, mental alertness, and quality of sleep.



The face mask is attached to a tube and a machine that helps to pass pressurized air through the airway to keep it open.

Advancement in the field of biology has equally enhanced the various medical devices such as sleep apnea devices and others.Several industry players have come up with innovative types of sleep apnea devices in the last few years.



For instance, in May 2017, Fisher & Paykel launched the latest F&P SleepStyle CPAP device.The device is developed for the diagnosis and treatment of sleep specialists and obstructive sleep apnea or OSA patients.



In May 2017, ResMed launched AirTouch F20 full face mask with ultraSoft memory foam mask cushion, which is a game-changer for patients with sleep apnea.The product is compatible with any CPAP that includes AirMini.



Furthermore, in April 2017, ResMed launched the world’s smallest CPAP AirMini developed to provide treatment to sleep, apnea people. With ResMed’s AutoSet, AirMini is presented with a built-in humidification system. Additionally, in April 2017, Royal Philips launched DreamStation Go, its latest and smallest positive airway pressure (PAP) developed to simplify travel for patients living with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). DreamStation Go provides the same clinically-proven performance and comfort for available therapy. These technological advancements are likely to grow the market in the near future.

Global positive airway pressure (PAP) devices market is segmented by product and end user.On the basis of product, the market is segmented into automatic positive airway pressure (APAP) devices, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices, and bilevel positive airway pressure (BIPAP) devices.



Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & sleep laboratories and home care/individuals. In 2018, the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices held the largest share in the market, by product.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report are, Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization (WHO), American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), Asean Sleep Research Competence Centre (ASRCC), American Alliance for Healthy Sleep (AAHS), European Sleep Research Society (ESRS), Latin American Federation of the Sleep Societies (FLASS) and others.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05822850/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.