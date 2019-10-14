High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Modality, Method, Application, End User and Geography

The global high-intensity focused ultrasound therapy market is expected to reach US$ 417. 98 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7. 1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 755.

46 Mn by 2027.

The market for high-intensity focused ultrasound therapy is expected to grow, owing to factors such as growing cancer prevalence across the globe, rising incidences of kidney stone and prostate diseases, rising preference for non-invasive procedures. In addition, growing hospital industry in developing nations are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Genetic testing helps evaluate the chance of developing cancer in a lifetime.The genetic testing is done by searching for specific mutations in genes, chromosomes, or proteins.



An inherited gene mutation causes hereditary cancer.An inherited gene is the one which is passed from parent to child in a family.



Various methods are used for hereditary cancer testing; it includes genetic counseling.The counseling provides a discussion regarding recommendations for preventive care and screening with the patient.



They support groups and other information resources and provide emotional support to the person getting the results.

Therapeutic ultrasound segment held a largest market share of the High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound therapy market.This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 because it increases the healing rates, tissue relaxation, and its heating, local blood flow, and scar tissue breakdown.



Moreover, others segment is expected to grow at significant rate, in the forecast period 2019 to 2027 because lithotripsy, thrombolysis, immunomodulation, and among others medical procedures are increasing.

Global high-intensity focused ultrasound therapy market is segmented by modality, method, application, and end user.On the basis of modality, the market is segmented into Therapeutic Ultrasound, Hemostasis, Others.



On the basis of method, the market is segmented into Non-Invasive and Minimal-Invasive.On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into Uterine Fibroids, Prostate Cancer, Others.



Based on end user, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Research Centers, and Diagnostic Centers. In 2018, the imaging held the largest share in the market, by diagnosis type.

