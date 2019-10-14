The silicone surfactants market is estimated to be worth USD 2.0 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2024

The rising demand for silicone surfactants from the end-use industries is anticipated to drive the growth of this market. However, the high manufacturing cost of silicone surfactants is expected to constrain the market growth.

Personal care contributed to the highest revenues in the silicone surfactants market

Personal care, construction, textile, paints & coatings, and agriculture, among others, were the different end-use industries of wax emulsions.Of these, the personal care segment was the largest end-use industry in 2018.



Silicone surfactants are used widely in applications such as skincare, haircare, and personal hygiene products in the personal care industry. The rise in the number of working women and the growing demand for men’s grooming products are driving the personal care end-use industry.



Emulsifiers to lead the global market during the forecast period

The emulsifiers application segment of the silicone surfactants market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Silicone surfactants have low surface tension in comparison to hydrocarbon surfactants and are strong emulsifiers, which make them suitable for various end-use industries.



Growing demand from personal care and construction end-use industry is expected to fuel the demand for emulsifiers in the silicone surfactants market.



Based on the region, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the silicone surfactants market between 2019 and 2024

The silicone surfactants market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024.The increasing demand for silicone surfactants from the personal care industry in China and India is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in this region.



In addition, increasing e-commerce activities in Asia Pacific is fueling the growth of personal care products in this region.



The leading manufacturers of silicone surfactants profiled in this report include Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Dow Corning Corporation (US), Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Innospec Inc. (US), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Siltech Corporation (Canada), Elé Corporation (US), Elkem ASA (France), Supreme Silicones (India), Silibase Silicone New Material Manufacturer Co., Ltd. (China), Jiangsu Maysta Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India), Hangzhou Ruijiang Performance Material Science Co., Ltd. (China), Harcros Chemicals Inc. (US), and SST Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia), among others.



