Atomic force microscopy market projected to grow at 5. 8% CAGR during 2019–2024. The global atomic force microscopy market was valued at USD 441 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 586 million by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.

8% during the forecast period. One of the key drivers of atomic force microscopy is committed support from several governments to promote nanotechnology and nanoscience research and development. Also, high demand for 3D ICs from semiconductor and electronics industry is is expected to lay new growth opportunity for atomic force microscopy market during the forecast period.



Probes to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024

The market for probes is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Probes play a dominant role in the AFM market, in terms of volume, as the lifecycle of probes is shorter than the complete atomic force microscope, thereby leading to a higher requirement for probes than AFM.



Industrial grade AFMs to grow at the fastest rate for atomic force microscopy

Industrial grade is expected to grow at a significant rate between 2019 and 2024.There is a great importance of high-quality images to detect defects in miniaturized products.



Hence, industrial grade AFM are more in demand owing to their high precision in detecting and visualizing even the smallest surface structures and defects in nanomaterials.



Semiconductors and electronics market to offer a lucrative opportunity for atomic force microscopy applications

Semiconductors and electronics is expected to grow at the highest rate.The semiconductor industry is one of the major industries using advanced microscopes such as transmission electron microscopes, atomic force microscopes, 3D optical microscopes, and confocal microscopes.



AFM is used extensively in the semiconductor industry for R&D, quality control (QC), monitoring process development, and failure analysis. The growing demand for miniature transistor chips, nanoelectronics, quantum dots, and optoelectronics is the key factor surging the demand for microscopes in the semiconductor industry.



APAC continues to grow significantly for the atomic force microscopy market

APAC atomic force micsroscopy market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the atomic force microscopy market can be attributed to the growing R&D funding for the development of microscopes, increasing nanotechnology research, and growing expertise and academic excellence, along with the availability of nanomaterials at lower costs.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key industry experts in computational photography marketspace. The break-up of primary participants for the report has been shown below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: Directors – 50%, Managers – 25%, Vice Presidents – 15% and Others – 10%

• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 35%, APAC – 15%, RoW – 10%



The major players in Atomic force microscopy market are Bruker (US), Park Systems (South Korea), Hitachi (Japan), Horiba (Japan), Oxforfd Instrumenst (UK), Nanosurf (Switzerland), WITec (Germany), NT-MDT (Russia), NanoMagnetics Instruments (UK), Nanonics Imaging (Israel).



Key Benefits of Buying the Report



The report would help leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the atomic force microscopy market comprehensively and provides the closest market size projection for all subsegments across different regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth.

3. The report helps stakeholders to understand the value-chain of atomic force microscopy market along with recent case studies.

4. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes product launch, acquisition, expansion, and partnership.

