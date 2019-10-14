Global Feed Anticoccidials Market Analysis & Outlook, 2019-2025 - Salinomycin Projected to Witness the Fastest Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Feed Anticoccidials Market by Livestock (Poultry, Ruminant, Swine), Type (Monensin, Salinomycin, Narasin, Diclazuril), Form (Dry, Liquid), Source (Chemical, Natural), Mode of Consumption (Oral, Injection) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Feed Anticoccidials Market is Projected to Reach USD 429 Million By 2025, from USD 331 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.4%.



This report analyzes the feed anticoccidials market across different types, livestock, form, source, mode of consumption, and regions.

It aims at estimating the market size and growth potential of this market across different segments and regions.

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key companies in feed anticoccidials include Elanco Animal Health (US), Huvepharma (Bulgaria), Phibro Animal Health (US), Ceva Animal Health (France), Zoetis (US), Impextraco (Belgium), Kemin Industries (US), Merck Animal Health (US), Virbac SA (France), Zydus Animal Health (India), Bioproperties Pty. Ltd. (Australia), and Qilu Animal Health Products Co. Ltd. (China).

The feed anticoccidials market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2025.



The feed anticoccidials market is driven by various factors such as the increasing threat of coccidiosis in poultry and rising demand for anticoccidials from regions with lenient regulations on the use of the ingredient in feed products which include Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



In terms of type, salinomycin is projected to witness the fastest growth from 2019 to 2025.



Salinomycin is a coccidiostat and antibacterial drug which is added to feed to cure the coccidiosis in animals such as poultry, ruminants, and swine. Availability and usage of salinomycin in all the weather conditions and low prices as compared to other types of anticoccidials makes it popular among poultry farmers. Salinomycin has a coccidiocidal effect on sporozoites and merozoites, resulting in minimal damage to the intestinal cells, which increases its demand in the livestock industry.



In terms of livestock, the poultry segment is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.



Coccidiosis is seen majorly in chickens, which is one of the major factors contributing to the largest share for the poultry segment. There is a high prevalence of coccidiosis in the breeders due to lower immunity, which fuels the market for anticoccidials in the breeders feed. Anticoccidials in poultry are primarily required and used for both prevention and treatment. Majority of species of Eimeria are seen in chicken which includes Eimeria acervulina, E. brunette, E. necatrix, E. tenella, E. maxima, E. mitis, E. mivati and E. hagani which increases the demand for anticoccidials for prevention and treatment of coccidiosis.



Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the feed anticoccidials market in 2019.



The Asia Pacific was estimated to account for the largest share of the feed anticoccidials market in 2018, due to lenient regulations on the usage of anticoccidial in feed and increasing livestock population in the region. Moreover, the availability of chemical anticoccidials is higher in countries such as China, Japan, Thailand, and India, which fuels the market for feed anticoccidials. Ban on the usage of chemical anticoccidials in the European region and limitations on the usage in North America is fueling the demand in the Asia Pacific. Lack of awareness about the usage of chemical anticoccidials and its hazards in animals is the major reason for the growth of anticoccidials in the Asia Pacific region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Feed Anticoccidials Market

4.2 Feed Anticoccidials Market, By Type (USD Million)

4.3 Asia Pacific: Feed Anticoccidials Market, By Livestock & Country, By Value

4.4 Feed Anticoccidials Market, By Mode of Consumption

4.5 Feed Anticoccidials Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Threat of Coccidiosis in Livestock

5.2.1.1.1 Strong Demand for Anticoccidials From the Regions of Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations and Ban on Anticoccidials in Different Countries

5.2.2.2 Potent Residue Levels of Medicated Feed Ingredients Posing A Health Risk to Consumers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Natural Feed Anticoccidials, Due to Rising Consumer Awareness

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increasing Focus on Prevention Strategies, Restricting the Usage of Anticoccidials

5.2.4.2 Sustainability of Feed and Livestock Chain

5.3 Supply Chain for Feed

5.4 Regulatory Framework

5.4.1 Feed Additives Regulatory Approval From the European Union

5.4.2 Time Duration for A Feed Additive in the Register

5.4.3 Registration of Feed Additives

5.4.4 Packaging of Feed Additives

5.4.5 Labeling of Feed Additives

5.4.6 Manufacture and Sale of Feed Additives

5.4.7 Import of Feed Additives

5.4.8 Re-Evaluation of Feed Additives

5.5 Regulatory Framework, By Country

5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.2 China

5.5.3 The European Union

5.5.4 Japan

5.5.5 South Africa



6 Feed Anticoccidials Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Monensin

6.2.1 Monensin Intoxications in Livestock Could Hinder Growth

6.3 Lasalocid

6.3.1 Improper Formulation of Lasalocid With Other Anticoccidials Could Hinder Market Growth

6.4 Salinomycin

6.4.1 Toxicity of Salinomycins in Livestock Make Proper Feed Inclusion Rates Essential to Driving Growth

6.5 Nicarbazin

6.5.1 Prevention Benefits and Climate Change to Drive Demand for Nicarbazin

6.6 Diclazuril

6.6.1 Proper Dosage of Diclazuril Could Help Reducing Oocyst Count, thereby Driving Growth

6.7 Narasin

6.7.1 Narasin's Effectiveness Against A Number of Pathogens Drives Market Growth

6.8 DOT (Dinitro-O-Toluamide)

6.8.1 The Ability of the Drug to Induce Natural Immunity Drives Market Growth

6.9 Others

6.9.1 Effectiveness of these Anticoccidials Aiding Market Growth



7 Feed Anticoccidials Market, By Livestock

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Poultry

7.2.1 High Incidences of Coccidiosis in Poultry Expected to Drive Market Growth

7.3 Swine

7.3.1 High Susceptibility of Coccidiosis in Piglets Expected to Drive Market Growth

7.4 Ruminants

7.4.1 Calves Being Vulnerable to Coccidiosis Further Drives the Market for the Usage of Anticoccidials

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Rise in the Demand for Healthy Livestock Drives the Market for Anticoccidials



8 Feed Anticoccidials Market, By Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Dry

8.2.1 Powdered Form of Anticoccidials are Majorly Preferred By the Consumers

8.3 Liquid

8.3.1 Higher Reactivity Due to Direct Consumption is Driving the Market for Liquid Segment



9 Feed Anticoccidials Market, By Source

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Chemical

9.2.1 Ban on Some of the Chemical Anticoccidials From Developed Countries is Restraining the Chemical Anticoccidials Market

9.3 Natural

9.3.1 Minimal Regulations on the Usage of Natural Sources are Driving the Market for Natural Anticoccidials



10 Feed Anticoccidials Market, By Mode of Consumption

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Oral

10.2.1 Inclusion of Anticoccidials in Feed as Additives is Driving the Growth for the Oral Segment

10.3 Injection

10.3.1 Mixing of Anticoccidials in the Bloodstream Directly Helps in Fast Cure of Coccidiosis



11 Feed Anticoccidials Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 Difference in Regulations for Various Anticoccidials Hinders Market Growth

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Proper Dosages and Cycles for the Usage of Anticoccidials Drives Market Growth

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.3.1 Lack of Regulations Propel Market Growth for Anticoccidials in the Country

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 UK

11.3.1.1 High Local Poultry Production Drives the Market for Anticoccidials

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.2.1 High Resistance to Antibiotics Drives the Market for Injected Anticoccidials

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 Reduction in the Usage of Feed Antibiotics Hindering the Market for Anticoccidials

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 Usage of Vaccinated Anticoccidials Driving the Market in the Country

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.5.1 Gradual Movement Toward Vaccinated Anticoccidials Drives the Market

11.3.6 Russia

11.3.6.1 Anticoccidial Usage Pertaining to Residue Levels Driving the Market

11.3.7 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 Different Modes of Usage of Anticoccidials Drives Growth

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 Probiotics Used as A Substitute for Anticoccidials Hinders Market Growth

11.4.3 Thailand

11.4.3.1 Better Regulations Reducing the Usage of Antibiotics to Hinder Market Growth

11.4.4 India

11.4.4.1 Gradual Phasing Out of Antibiotics Hindering Growth

11.4.5 Vietnam

11.4.5.1 Gradual Phasing Out of the Usage of Antibiotics to Prevent Market Growth

11.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.4.6.1 Increase in Demand for Meat and Meat Products to Drive Market Growth for Anticoccidials

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.1.1 High Rates of Production and Import Bans Drives the Market for Anticoccidials in Brazil

11.5.2 Argentina

11.5.2.1 Modernization of the Meat Industry and Incidences of Avian Diseases Drives the Growth of the Feed Anticoccidials Market in Argentina

11.5.3 Rest of South America

11.6 Rest of the World

11.6.1 South Africa

11.6.1.1 Increasing Government Regulations on Livestock Health to Supplement Anticoccidial Demand in South Africa

11.6.2 Middle East

11.6.2.1 Investments and Modernisation Widen the Growth Prospects for Feed Anticoccidials Manufacturers in the Middle East



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Innovators

12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.2.5 Competitive Benchmarking

12.2.5.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.2.5.2 Business Strategy Excellence

12.3 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

12.4 Competitive Scenario

12.4.1 New Product Launches

12.4.2 Expansions & Investments

12.4.3 Acquisitions

12.4.4 Agreements



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Elanco Animal Health

13.2 Huvepharma

13.3 Phibro Animal Health

13.4 Ceva Animal Health

13.5 Zoetis

13.6 Impextraco

13.7 Kemin Industries

13.8 Merck Animal Health

13.9 Virbac S.A.

13.10 Zydus Animal Health

13.11 Bioproperties Pty Ltd.

13.12 Qilu Animal Health Products Co. Ltd.



