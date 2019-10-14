Digital Europe 2030 Report: Analysis on Low-Cost, Hunting in Packs, Sovereignty, and Start-up Continent Scenarios

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Europe 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyses four development scenarios for Digital Europe in 2030



The purpose is to measure whether Europe can leverage its power in certain verticals that are poised to be radically altered by digital tech and to analyse its capacity to hold its own against, chiefly Chinese and American players that dominate most digital segments.



The report draws on forward-looking analysis work from four workshops conducted with the higher education establishment, CNAM, and some dozen participating companies (Accenture, Eiffage, Exfo, France Tlvisions, Orange, TDF, Valeo, Vinci, etc.) and institutions (Arcep, CDC, Cigref, DGE).

Key Topics Covered



1. Summary

1.1. Background and approach

1.1.1. European groups are leaders in some traditional sectors

1.1.2. Europe lagging behind in the digital sector

1.1.3. Why use foresight to create development scenarios?

1.2. Four future scenarios for digital Europe

1.3. Determinants identified



2. Four scenarios for digital Europe in 2030

2.1. Low-Cost scenario

2.1.1. Consumers seeking the lowest prices

2.1.2. A dynamic digital services market dominated by OTT players

2.1.3. European vertical leaders, relegated to their core business, face the threat of OTT players encroaching on customer-related functions

2.1.4. A regulatory framework that is ultimately not very restrictive

2.2. Hunting in Packs scenario

2.2.1. A favourable economic and regulatory environment for European leaders

2.2.2. European champions form an alliance and position themselves in the digital market

2.2.3. Data sharing is fundamental to the alliance

2.2.4. A new healthy balance for all players

2.3. Sovereignty scenario

2.3.1. Crisis of confidence

2.3.2. Public authorities work to protect the system

2.3.3. A secure, less open future environment

2.4. Start-up Continent scenario

2.4.1. Tech-savvy citizens want personalised services that they control

2.4.2. Start-ups drive this scenario by collaborating with vertical leaders and championing openness

2.4.3. A more open Europe supporting the ecosystem



3. Methodology

3.1. General principles

3.2. The three steps of the process

3.2.1. Defining the foresight system

3.2.2. Exploring the hypotheses

3.2.3. Drawing up scenarios

3.3. Acknowledgments



List of Tables

Table 1: European groups that are global leaders

Table 2: European leaders by global ranking



List of Figures

Figure 1: Digital markets by region, 2017

Figure 2: Digital companies and their ranking

Figure 3: Car2go member growth

Figure 4: Four scenarios for digital Europe in 2030

Figure 5: Evolving trust and use of social media, 2010-2017

Figure 6: Willingness to share personal data in exchange for rewards, Europe

Figure 7: OTT platform share in hotel room reservations, Europe

Figure 8: C-V2X use cases

Figure 9: World's top 10 media groups by turnover, 2017

Figure 10: World market share of container shipping companies

Figure 11: Cyberattacks worldwide

Figure 12: Feelings towards European certification among wary consumers

Figure 13: Feelings towards personalised services

Figure 14: Integration of the carpooling service on Oui.sncf

Figure 15: Retail solution by Dunnhumby, a Tesco subsidiary

Figure16: Three steps of the foresight process

Figure17: Six dimensions of the foresight system for the scenarios of Digital Europe 2030

Companies Mentioned



Accenture

Acer

Adobe

Alibaba

Alphabet

Amadeus

Amazon

America Movil

Apple

ASUS

AT&T

Atos

Baidu

Booking

Canon

Capgemini

CDW

CGI

China Mobile

China Telecom

Comcast

Dell

Deutsche Telekom

DXC

Facebook

Fiserv

Fujitsu

HCL

HP

HPE

Huawei

IBM

JD.com

Lenovo

LG

Microsoft

Motorola

NEC

Netflix

NTT

Oppo

Oracle

Quanta

Salesforce

Samsung

SAP

SoftBank

Tencent

Verizon

Vivo

VMware

Vodafone

Xiaomi

