Global Workstation Report Market Report, Q2, 19 Edition Featuring AMD, Apple, Dell, Fujitsu, HP, Lenovo, Linux, Nvidia, Windows

The workstation market saw another record quarter in Q2'19, with the industry shipping around 1.6 million units (including DHL and Others). Furthermore, the quarter saw another impressive YoY growth mark, at 18.1% dramatically outshining the performance of GDP and broader PC markets. Prices remain healthy (at least cyclically so), allowing revenue to incur similar gains (an estimated 19.6%).



The triumvirate of Dell, HP, and Lenovo managed to account for the lion's share of units, with Lenovo, in particular, making strides of late.



Providing the most comprehensive look at the workstation market available, the Workstation Report Market Quarterly for Q2'19 delves into breadth and depth across all slices of the workstation and professional GPU markets, including:

Complete breakdown of traditional workstation market by units and revenue, and across product classes (mobile/entry/mid/high), platforms (mobile/entry/mid/high), geography and vendors

Workstation market forecast

A complete breakdown of the workstation GPU market by units and revenue, across product classes and vendors

Breakdown of the workstation market by vertical

Analysis and sizing of the impact of Apple platforms versus Windows/Linux workstations

Analysis and sizing of the impact of emerging workstation virtualization (in its multiple forms)

Analysis and sizing the impact of Intel's CPU-integrated graphics

Key Topics Covered:



Some - but not all - white-box coverage Q2'19 Highlights Yet another impressive quarter of YoY growth for workstations in Q2'19 Segmentation by vendor Dell holds edge, HP slips a bit, and Lenovo picks up the slack in Q2'19 Blurring the line, and a caveat: HP's EliteDesk Workstation Edition Z1 (and potentially others) Lenovo totals includes Fujitsu's shipments Dell and Lenovo particularly strong in mobiles, HP more so in desksides Segmentation by platform Segmentation by model / form factor CPU distribution by platform Segmentation by OS Segmentation by price Workstation ASPs Deskside workstation distribution by price tiers Segmentation by geography (Tier 1) Mobile vs deskside distribution by global geo Regional distribution: APexJ sees more deskside volume in Q4'18 than US or EMEA Regional distribution: mobiles' CAGR outpacing desksides but gap is shrinking The US: Dell maintaining its dominance Lenovo steadily closing on HP EMEA: no significant changes in vendor positions as of late APexJ: Lenovo into the driver's seat Japan represents its smallest share, but remains a stronghold for HP now at its top share level ever ROW: a reflection of WW positions EMEA breakdowns by sub-region (Tier 1) APexJ breakdown by sub-region (Tier 1) Full-year calendar 2018 results for workstations Discrete workstation GPUs flat in Q2'19 Workstation GPU add-in card ASPs Nvidia/AMD back to around a 90/10 split Professional GPU market breakdown by vendor and segment Q2'19: Nvidia at highest share of mobile professional discrete GPUs ever Nvidia controls 86% shares of upper end, but AMD showing surge from Apple shipments Vendors' product mixes Full-year calendar 2018 results for discrete workstation GPUs Integrated vs discrete GPUs in workstations: Intel takes a bit more share in 2018 Outlook on the workstation market Appendix A: Workstation vendor shares per EMEA sub-region



Companies Mentioned



AMD

Apple

Dell

Fujitsu

HP

Lenovo

Linux

Nvidia

Windows

