Italian Electric Bus Charging Station Market Share Predicted to Garner $44.8 Million By 2025: P&S Intelligence

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, valued at $12.3 million in 2018, the Italian electric bus charging station market share is estimated to reach $44.8 million in 2025, witnessing 20.3% CAGR during 2019–2025. Among charging station type, overnight chargers held the largest share in the market during the historical period.



Owing to the similar operational characteristics as that of diesel bus, the public and private agencies prefer overnight charging buses over opportunity charging buses. The major BEB manufactures offers bus models with a higher range, which in turn supported the adoption of overnight charging buses.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/italy-electric-bus-charging-station-market/report-sample

In Italy, the opportunity charging system-based electric buses are preferred, owing to the advantages offered by these buses over depot charging system-based buses. Depot charging buses are equipped with bigger size battery as they need to get charged overnight. This, not only increases the weight of the bus, but also increases the upfront cost of the vehicle. Such factors increase the preference for opportunity charging system-based buses. Hence, several bus makers are offering electric buses equipped with opportunity charging systems.

Currently, the electric bus market in Italy has a relatively low sales volume, so do the number of charging points, when compared to other major European countries. However, it has been observed that the Italian government has been putting in continuous efforts since the last couple of years in changing the conventional public transport system to new energy buses. Major cities such as Cagliari, Milan, and Turin are changing their respective public transport rapidly. In December 2018, a proposal for the integrated nation plan for energy and climate was submitted by the Italian government to the European Union. This proposal gives an important role to the transit agencies of the country in framing the strategies for clearer transport. Such factors are leading to the increase in electric buses in the public transit fleet, and hence boosting the electric bus charging station market in Italy.

Browse report overview with detailed TOC on "Italian Electric Bus Charging Station Market Research Report: By Type (Overnight Charger, Opportunity Charger), Power (<22 kW, 22–50 kW, 51–150 kW, >150 kW), Charger (On-Board, Off-Board) – Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025" at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/italy-electric-bus-charging-station-market

The overnight charger category dominated the Italian electric bus charging station market, in terms of sales, during the historical period. However, during the forecast period, opportunity charger category is predicted to register the faster growth. The evolution of this category will be driven by the ease of functioning of this charger. An opportunity charger facilitates the reduction of the downtime for charging, as well as expedites the overall charging process, thereby enabling the vehicle to run continuously without long break.

The 22–50 kW category held the largest volume share in the Italian electric bus charging station market during the historical period, owing to the fact that numerous electric bus makers are introducing DC fast charging buses, which provide fast charging at an optimum cost and in less time.

Off-Board chargers are estimated to grow at the faster rate during 2019–2025. Off-board chargers enable the bus manufacturers to reduce the weight of the bus, in addition to the rapid charging it offers. Additionally, it is also preferred due to its vehicle-to-grid reactive power capability.

Make Enquiry Before Purchase at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=italy-electric-bus-charging-station-market

The Italian electric bus charging station market is consolidated in nature, with the presence of few players operating in the market. The major players include BYD Co. Ltd., and Ekoenergetyka-Polska Sp. z o.o.

The market players are involved in the taking contracts and orders for supplying electric buses and related charging stations in the country. For instance, in July 2019, Solaris Bus & Coach S.A. received an order for the supply of 250 electric buses to ATM Milano in Italy. The first 40 buses are to be delivered by June 2020. It is one of the largest tenders the company has won till date and one of the biggest electric bus deals in Europe.

Some other important players operating in the Italian electric bus charging station market are ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Heliox B.V., JEMA Energy S.A., Powerdale NV, Schunk Carbon Technology, Solaris Bus & Coach S.A., and Bombardier Inc.

More Reports of Automotive and Transportation By P&S Intelligence

U.S. Electric Bus Charging Station Market

Wireless charging systems have gained popularity among vehicle manufacturers to restrict the weight of electric buses and also to reduce the charging time. With the use of these systems, power can be transmitted to the load from supply equipment through cordless technique.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/us-electric-bus-charging-station-market

Electric Bus Market

A major portion of crude oil imports by the countries around the world is used in their public transport vehicles. These countries are looking to cut down their crude oil import bills by adopting electric vehicles.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/electric-bus-market

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.