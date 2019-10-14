Amdocs Network Virtualization Solutions Selected by VodafoneZiggo to Enable Dutch Enterprises’ Move to Service Cloud Networks

Virtualized network automation supports drive to create tomorrow’s smart and agile enterprises in the Netherlands

/EIN News/ -- THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at SDN NFV World Congress, Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, announced that it will provide VodafoneZiggo, one of the leading communication and entertainment providers in the Netherlands, with its Amdocs Network Function Virtualization (NFV) solution to enable Dutch enterprises to design, deploy and monitor virtual cloud networks on-demand, enabling smart enterprises to build tomorrow’s connected society.



Amdocs will provide VodafoneZiggo with an agile, feature-rich solution set for enterprise customers to create their own virtual private networks, with the ability to add-on future functionality including security and other enterprise applications, all managed in the cloud by Amdocs. This can be scaled and provisioned immediately and cost-effectively, so VodafoneZiggo’s enterprise customers will be able to rapidly spin up innovative services and utilize cloud infrastructure resources more efficiently.

“VodafoneZiggo, is focused on building the network of the future,” said Matthias Sauder, director, Mobile Networks at VodafoneZiggo. “We are aggressively driving network virtualization and service innovation across our infrastructure, and Amdocs’ NFV solution will help us ensure our customers can introduce and deliver new communications services rapidly and cost-effectively.”

As part of the project, VodafoneZiggo will reduce network total cost of ownership by avoiding costly on-premises hardware and moving to a single virtual capability located in VodafoneZiggo’s NFV cloud data center, which is capable of handling parallel sessions for multiple enterprise Virtual Private Networks (VPNs). Amdocs will introduce a new network and service orchestration and automation layer, by delivering its NFV Orchestrator (NFVO) and Generic Virtual Network Function Manager (G-VNFM), which will handle the automation of VodafoneZiggo’s service lifecycle management, based on KPIs and policy - from service onboarding, policy definition and order management, through to service fulfilment and resource management, all the way to ongoing operations and assurance.

“The Netherlands is a leader in connectivity within the EU, and VodafoneZiggo is a driving force behind this digitization with programs such as Giganet,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs. “Amdocs is proud to partner with such an innovator, and to provide open standards based NFV solutions that are ecosystem-friendly. Agility is the new currency for enterprises and providing a scalable network service cloud is imperative to executing on their strategy.”

