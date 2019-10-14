BTS - Behindthescenegram Filmmaking Blog Owned By Lawyer Turned Filmmaker

Inspiring & Teaching Indie film Makers and Pros by showcasing Behind The Scene Videos and Pictures using social media platforms. Reviewing Film Making Gears.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- BTS-GRAM Popularly known as Behindthescenegram is an international filmmakers platform, where visual creatives share the making of their film which serves as sources of inspiration to other film makers. And the platform is duely incorporated.Behindthescenegram was founded by Akhabue Evans Ebalu also know as Director En'man , who was called to the Nigerian Bar Association in the year 2011 as a Lawyer. And becoming the youngest person to have been called to the Nigerian Bar.BTS-GRAM began as a social media channel on Instagram ( @behindthescenegram ), before becoming a full blog with an official website as www.behindthescenegram.com and has decided to begin a YouTube channel for a wider reach. And since her existence, Behindthescenegram has partnered with filmmaking equipment manufacturers such as Shenzhen Hollyland Technology Co., Ltd; FeiyuTech; Feelworld & More, in showcasing film gears that are suitable, affordable & durable to her audience.With Over two hundred and thirtyfive thousand (235,000) followers on Instagram, Behindthescenegram ( BTS-GRAM) has become one of the most engaging platform on Instagram where film Directors, Producers, Gaffers, Camera Operators, Editors, photographers and others have made their home for skill sharing & learning.No wonder BTS-GRAM is becoming a major influencing brand for manufacturers of film making equipment and developers of film making softwares.Mainwhile BTS-GRAM said, one of her next step is to provide license free sound scores for film making enthusiasts who needs music to develop their craft.



