CVS 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation - CVS

/EIN News/ -- NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have only until October 14, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) if they formerly held shares of Aetna Inc. that were exchanged for shares of CVS in connection with the November 2018 acquisition of Aetna by CVS. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Rhode Island.



What You May Do

If you exchanged shares of Aetna for CVS shares as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cvs/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by October 14, 2019 .

About the Lawsuit

On March 13, 2018, shareholders of Aetna, Inc. approved its acquisition by CVS, receiving CVS stock valued at $80/share as part consideration. Subsequently, in August 2018 and again in February 2019, CVS disclosed the recording of impairment charges of $3.9B and $2.2B, respectively, related to its 2015 acquisition of Omnicare, Inc., sending shares of CVS plummeting.

The case is Waterford Township Police & Fire Ret. Sys. v. CVS Health Corp., et al., 19-cv-00434.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.



Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

206 Covington St.

Madisonville, LA 70447



