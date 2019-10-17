The Sarah Gad for U.S. Congress Campaign Launches Powerful Video

Watch Sarah Gad's Powerful Campaign Video Equality and Justice for All Sarah Gad 2020 Logo

Sarah Gad is a Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress in Illinois' 1st District in 2020

My vision is a first district that is moving, doing, working, trying - a strong 1st District that is welcoming and forgiving, where everyone has a chance—and a second one if they need it.” — Sarah Gad

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, U.S.A., October 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarah Gad is a Democratic candidate for the United States House of Representatives in Illinois' 1st Congressional District. Click here to watch Sarah’s campaign video where she shares her powerful story of being an incarcerated opioid addict-turned-law student fighting back against the drug war and opioid crisis.

Sarah was born in Saint Paul, Minnesota in 1987 to first-generation immigrants. She is a community activist, educator, philanthropist, and 3rd-year law student at the prestigious University of Chicago Law School in Hyde Park. After battling an opioid addiction that landed her in jail, Sarah chose to attend law school to pursue criminal justice and drug law reform; she has spent the last several years fighting for justice and equality on behalf of others in her community who have been marginalized or disenfranchised. Sarah is also the founder of two highly successful Chicago-based nonprofits: Jacket Change, which provides winter clothing and coats to the Chicago homeless, and Addiction-2-Action, which expands access to treatment for opioid addiction in correctional facilities and disadvantaged communities. Click here to read Sarah Gad's full biography.

Sarah Gad is running for Congress in Illinois' 1st District because she envisions an America that values education over throwing people in cages. Where second chances are the norm, not the exception. Where the disease of addiction is treated as a public health issue—not a criminal one. Where education and healthcare are basic rights and owning a gun is not.

As Congresswoman, she will fight for real criminal justice reform, ending gun violence, a $15 wage, and ending health care injustice. She will support our students and teachers, protect our seniors, and ensure that no one is left behind.

For more information, please visit Sarah Gad's website at www.sarahgad2020.com or to set up an interview with Sarah Gad, please contact our communications director at press@sarahgad2020.com or 773-236-0041.

Sarah Gad was featured in a Marie Claire article. Please click here to read about Sarah Gad's article titled, "My Drug Overdose Saved My Life. Now I'm Saving Others."

