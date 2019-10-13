Global Arena Holding Annual Shareholder Meeting Exceeds Quorum And Passes Proposals with Clear Majority Support

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Global Arena Holding, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC PINK: GAHC), announced today, the company has completed its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on October 11, 2019 with its proposals receiving majority support from its shareholders.

The three proposals, (1) re-appoint the Board of Directors, John S. Matthews, Facundo Bacardi and Martin Doane, (2) authorization to increase the authorized capital stock to 2 Billion, and (3) to ratify the appointment of Raul Carrega, CPA as the Company’s independent public accounting firm for the year ended December 31, 2019, were all accepted by the majority of Company’s shareholders during the Annual Meeting.

“I am pleased with the results of the Annual Meeting as it demonstrates our shareholders’ approval of the Company’s current direction and trajectory,” said John S. Matthews, CEO. “Over the next few weeks the Company will update its shareholders on the completion of the acquisition of assets of Elections Services Solutions, the continuing development of election technology for registration and tabulation with our technology partners HCAS Technologies, Voting Portals, LLC, and Blockchain Valley Ventures of Zug, Switzerland, our new joint venture with TrueVote Inc., and the development of GAHI Acquisition Corp. Thanks to our very supportive shareholders, both the Board and management will continue working diligently to build the Company’s overall value.”

The proposal to increase the authorized shares was a paramount decision that the Company’s shareholders made. It gives the Company the ability to push forward with the endeavor’s management believes will positively impact the growth of the Company.

Mr. Matthews concluded, “I’d like to thank our shareholders for their vote of confidence in giving us the ability to continue building the Company in a manner we believe will be the most beneficial to future value of the Company. We will continue striving to be the best in our marketplace; both innovative and fundamentally sound in our business plan.”

The Annual Meeting process was supported by: Clear Trust LLC, Broadridge, Mediant and Laurel Hill Advisory Group.

About Global Arena Holding

Global Arena Holding, Inc. trades on the OTC Pink Sheets under the ticker symbol GAHC. The Company has been publicly traded since 2011 and holds a number of interests, including Global Elections Services, Inc. and GAHI Acquisition Corp. The Company focuses on acquiring technologies, patents and companies having the ability to leverage the blockchain crypto technology.

For more information visit: http://globalarenaholding.com

Safe Harbor Statement

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements related to the future anticipated direction of the industry, plans for future expansion, various business development activities, planned or required capital expenditures, future funding sources, anticipated sales growth, and potential contracts. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, such results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to development and expansion activities, dependence on existing management, financing activities, domestic and global economic conditions, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT: Global Arena Holding, Inc. 208 East 51stStreet Suite 112 New York, NY 10022 kathryn@globalarenaholding.com Tel: 646-801-5524 www.globalarenaholding.com



