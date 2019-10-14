Beyond Security Now Offering Application Access Manager Solution (AAM) Support

Beyond Security Logo

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Security, a leading provider of automated security testing and compliance solutions, has partnered with CyberArk as a C3 Alliance member - joining over 100 companies committed to CyberArk’s solution for privileged account security. The partnership offers a seamless integration between Beyond Security’s beSECURE customers and CyberArk AAM for continuous vulnerability scanning of networks and applications while limiting access inside the network perimeter.

“We're proud to partner with CyberArk, one of the pioneers in the privileged management solution market, to further simplify the process of setting up continuous network security tests to provide accurate and actionable reports that enable enterprise customers to mitigate their internal and external security threats,” said Aviram Jenik, Beyond Security co-founder and CEO. “The integration not only simplifies the beSECURE scanning configuration, but also reduces the overhead in making sure credentials are up-to-date in the scanning configuration.”

Modern Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions have evolved to a Zero Trust model which, while offering increased security from advanced persistent threats (APTs) and insider threats, may prevent access to information security personnel awaiting authorization to run in-depth vulnerability scans. For large enterprises, this could prove arduous or cause unnecessary delays as they often have complex hierarchies with various levels of privileged access as well as external vendors who may not have access at all.

Beyond Security’s beSECURE customers can now take advantage of existing PAM/AAM solutions by performing "authenticated scans" on any server or workstation whose credentials are in the AAM system. Administrators are able to retrieve credentials from a single password vault without exposing these credentials to outside parties and without needing to update the beSECURE scanning configuration when credentials are changed or updated.

“The combination of both products allows users to securely and effectively perform policy-based security tests on their entire networks and provides users with immediate results,” added Jenik. “This type of scan can look for policy violations, missing patches and other security issues that are not detectable via a regular scan.”

About Beyond Security

Beyond Security is a global leader in automated vulnerability assessment and compliance solutions - enabling businesses and governments to accurately assess and manage security weaknesses in their networks, applications, industrial systems and networked software at a fraction of the cost of human-based penetration testing.

Product lines include:

beSECURE® (formerly AVDS): network vulnerability assessment, web application testing and PCI compliance scanning

beSTORM®: Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) aka Black Box Fuzzing

beSOURCE®: Static Application Security Testing (SAST) aka White Box Testing

Beyond Security's automated, accurate and simple tools protect the networks and software development life cycle of SMEs across the globe - including industry leaders in aerial and space warfare, banking and finance, media, software development, telecommunications, transportation and more.

For more information, please call Sonia Awan at 747-254-5705 or email soniaa@beyondsecurity.com.

You may also visit our website at www.beyondsecurity.com.



