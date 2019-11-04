USMC Veteran, Firefighter and Musician Hiking 600 Miles to Fight Veteran Suicide

Silver Rose Entertainment & Veteran Powered Films will film the hike to capture John Preston’s story and will invite others to share their stories and struggles

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Preston, a Palo Alto firefighter, USMC veteran, and musician (johnprestonmusic.com), will be hiking 22 miles a day, carrying 22 kilos, over approximately 26 days. The hike is set to launch on January 13th, 2020, the anniversary of the suicide of John’s older brother Michael, who was also a USMC veteran and police officer. Since the day he lost his older brother, John has dedicated his music career to bringing awareness to the issues veterans face (like PTSD, anxiety, depression, and suicide).John has teamed up with SRE Studios and Veteran Powered Films to film the hike and produce the documentary, “ 22 and You .” This is an opportunity for others that have struggled with or experienced similar losses to come share their story and be a part of the journey. The filmmakers will be inviting guests to join portions of the hike and be interviewed as part of the documentary.John summarized his reasons for embarking on this trek: “At the core of this endeavor, I am a little brother that lost his older brother. Every day, every mile I walk symbolizes a life of someone that believed they could no longer be here. The disgusting truth is that there are thousands of people out there dealing with this reality just like I am, and I will do all I can to stop this epidemic that has struck our nation’s veterans, law enforcement officers, and firefighters.”The team also hopes to help bring attention to and raise money for nonprofit organizations supporting veterans. “Our goal is to do whatever we can to help prevent suicide and the other issues veterans face daily,” said one of the film’s producers, Micah Haughey. To fulfill that goal, they will be working with select nonprofits and dedicating segments of the hike to raising money for those organizations.John’s music has been ranked in the Top 100 New Alternative Albums, Top 200 on iTunes, and Top 20 for iTunes rock music. John is currently signed on with Universal Music Group/Concore Entertainment. His latest single “Superman Falls” recently crossed over into the FM market.Veteran Powered Films (veteranpoweredfilms.com), headed by producers Julia Ling and Micah Haughey, is an initiative of their production company Silver Rose Entertainment, Inc. (srestudios.com). Their mission is to help fight suicide, anxiety, and other issues that veterans face - through filmmaking.“We try to employ veterans in everything we do. We invite them to be a part of the cast and crew, so that they can tell stories and make movies, and hopefully heal through the arts. Through this process, we are creating a community where veterans can come together and connect with like-minded folks, and inspire each other,” said Julia, also a filmmaker and actress.Simultaneously, these veterans get to work alongside civilians in a professional setting, which the team believes is vital to helping prevent veteran suicide. “There seems to be a disconnect between civilian and veteran. Civilians don’t understand them, and veterans don’t feel they belong in the civilian world, so some veterans start to isolate themselves, which can lead to the problems of depression, or worse,” says Julia. Through Veteran Powered Films, the team hopes to bridge that gap between civilian and veteran.You can support the project through tax-deductible donations at 22andyou.net



