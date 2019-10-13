MVB RECORDS Pop/R&B Music Artist Jewels Releases 2nd Single "Move For Me"
Pop music artist Jewels signed a record deal in early September, and it is now October and she's already on her second single via MVB RECORDS.
The new single showcases Jewels polished vocals and strong song writing skills, with lines that are sure to hook its listeners like "Feeling on my body, got you really feeling naughty, If you often think about me better show me right now". The 'Amerie esque' beat on "Move For Me" is already a winner, but tie in Jewels lyrical wordplay and this follow up single to "Fallin" will sure raise eye brows and peak listeners interest in MVB RECORDS' first female Pop and R&B artist.
"Move For Me" has an official release date of October 28th. Jewels long time YouTube supporters and fans will get the chance to pre-order the song on iTunes on Sunday, October 13th. If Apple Music jumps ahead of the crowd and makes the song available as a pre-release (like her first single) then her eager fans who subscribe to Apple Music will get a special treat right before Halloween.
If Jewels first two singles are any indication of what is to come from this new Pop artist, then she is without a doubt someone to keep an eye and ear on. Fans and listeners can find her on social media by using the handle @TalentedJewels.
Quick One Minute Introduction to Pop and R&B Artist Jewels
