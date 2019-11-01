High End Beauty Launches Eyetitude, The first "EyeZ Only" Skincare formulated by doctors & Dermatologists approved

Eyetitude Essentials

Eyetitude is the First EyeZ-Only Skincare specifically targeting issues such as puffiness, dark circles and wrinkles. Previously only offered to doctors

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eyetitude introduces a luxury skincare line designed specifically for the Eyez area targeting issues such as puffiness, dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles.Applying biocompatible eye area skincare made only with ingredients that nourish and rejuvenate at a cellular level is the brand’s mission.Their philosophy is to keep combining science with nature, using new ingredient technology to create formulas that are clinically proven – utilizing only the “good”, without the “bad” to continually care for the most delicate part of the face. Eyetitude's cutting edge formulas are pH balanced for maximum absorption, while providing the fragile eye area with the hydration and restoration it needs. The ingredients work in a natural and synergistic way, providing a multi-purpose use in decreasing eye area problems.Previously only offered to medical professionals, their partnership with High End Beauty, Inc., now brings these results-driven products directly to consumers. Eyetitude’s Founder & CEO, Tricia Morris, says High End Beauty was a natural and easy selection to be the first distributor for the brand due to their experience, integrity and passion. With over 10 years of experience in the beauty industry, HEB’s knowledge of luxury and prestigious brands has allowed them to customize the manufacturer’s needs to meet their vision.To begin, Eyetitude will launch five “EyeZ” only skincare solutions:• FixZer™ Instant Eye Repair• ProZerve™ Peptide Eye Cream• NoCrowZ™ Retinol Eye Cream• EyeZ-Luronic™ Serum• MicroneedZzz™ Eye PatchAll of Eyetitude's products are Vegan, as well as Cruelty, Paraben & Sulphate Free.To learn more about the brand please visit http://eyetitude.com and follow Eyetitude on Instagram now at @eyetitude_



