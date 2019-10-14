UK Based Hy-Hybrid Energy Gains Momentum in Supporting Major Fuel Cell Projects in EU

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hy-Hybrid Energy- Scotland (Glasgow) based fuel cell services provider has recently been contacted to lead major EU projects in automotive fuel cells, in particular for cars and buses; whereas discussions are ongoing with a major OEM in aviation sector.

Earlier this year, Hy-Hybrid Energy's founder and CEO, Dr. Naveed Akhtar has been contacted for supporting a German OEM's project for the technology development in Solid Oxide Fuel Cells. Dr. Akhtar's extensive background in high-temperature solid-oxide fuel cells while working at German Aerospace Center, Stuttgart and The Centre for Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Research at the University of Birmingham was the perfect match for the German Partner to work with Dr. Akhtar.

In August this year, Hy-Hybrid Energy entered into a joint agreement with GOLDI Mobility Kft- a Hungarian based manufacturing Company for the development and assembly of fuel cell electric drivetrain for their next generation buses. During the project execution, Hy-Hybrid Energy will provide services related to the selection and testing of complete electric drivetrain including, fuel cell stack, battery/supercapacitor, electric motor, inverter, hydrogen cylinders, air and cooling supply system, DC-DC converter and energy management control.

"These projects clearly demonstrate that both low and high temperature fuel cell technology have a place in the automotive sector, it is very important to select the right one with respect to particular application and scale size. It is not that far that you will see both technologies working together even in one application," commented Dr. Akhtar.

The projects in other fuel cell technologies are listed at our website: https://www.hy-hybrid.com/news

Dr. Akhtar is working on hydrogen and fuel cells since 2001 and has gained extensive experience in various types of fuel cells while working in Germany, Netherlands, Italy, Canada, Japan and UK.

About Hy-Hybrid Energy Limited:

Hy-Hybrid Energy provides services in clean energy technologies, including but not limited to fuel cells, batteries, supercapacitors, hydrogen storage and renewable energy. Hy-Hybrid Energy’s CEO, Dr. Naveed Akhtar has worked on fuel cell technology at world renowned institutions, adding depth of knowledge from various fuel cell types. Hy-Hybrid Energy works with leading players in the hydrogen and fuel cell field and supports both low and high temperature fuel cell deployments.

Visit: www.hy-hybrid.com or contact Dr. Naveed Akhtar, info@hy-hybrid.com



