Swissx Launches First National CBD Ad Campaign on Television

MALIBU, Calif., Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swissx Labs Founder and CEO Alki David announced the company has launched a nationwide television campaign across major cable, broadcast and satellite networks today. The company has been a leader in educating people about the benefits of CBD and the mainstream acceptance of its use, and now it is pushing forward again with the first truly national, major network ad campaign for CBD. A test period during the first week of October led to a surge in revenue for Swissx.

Featuring Swissx products being enjoyed by skiers near the company’s headquarters in Gstaad, Switzerland the ad offers 50% off consumers’ first orders. The national branding campaign also includes radio and social media. Watch and embed the Swissx TV ad here.

Swissx CBD products are made from specially created strains of hemp grown in the Swiss mountain air. CBD products from Swissx are the purest available and produce a powerful “body high” with none of the psychoactive effects associated with other types of cannabis.

The company’s slogan is “For the Higher Good.”

“I launched Swissx because I experienced the incredible wellness benefits of CBD,” said Alki David, CEO of Swissx. “Two years later and we’re the best known and respected brand in the field, we’ve launched massive cooperative farming projects in the Caribbean to help troubled-economies, and we’ve created the Bank of Swissx with its own cryptocurrency and Hemp Exchange. Now I’m very proud to continue to advance the understanding and acceptability of beneficial cannabinoids with the first truly national TV ad campaign for CBD in the U.S. We’re making it easier to feel good.”

Swissx Labs was the first CBD company to break into the mainstream with celebrity endorsements from Scott Disick, Tommy Chong, Dave Navarro, Jonathan Rhys Myers, Donatella Versace, and Mike Tyson. The TV ad features a social media video shout out from Snoop Dogg. The products are available online at swissx.com and also in health food stores, doctors offices, and thousands of 7-11 stores. The company also operates the Swissx Private Smoke Lounge next to its flagship store on Hollywood Boulevard.

Joe Dolce of the Brave New Weed podcast has called Alki David, “A True Canna-Warrior.”

The campaign launch comes one week after David appeared in court in St. Kitts-Nevis for a hearing over his arrest for bringing a million dollars worth of non-THC hemp seed and clones into the country for its announced cooperative farming projects there. As part of the wave of legalization efforts across the Caribbean, David entered a Constitutional Claim aimed at changing the federation’s law and his case has been stayed. (David then flew to Antigua, “To Rescue Mike Tyson from utter debauchery” and for meetings with officials there. Watch video from that trip here.)

Swissx CBD products are used by many athletes who suffer from pain and inflammation and want to maintain their peak performance levels. The company is launching the Swissx Games in 2020, with ski competitions in Switzerland and surfing competitions in Malibu.

Swissx has been featured on Fox News and Vice, as well as in Bloomberg, the Daily Mail, Rolling Stone, The Growth Op, Coin Telegraph, and High Times.

About Swissx Labs: Swissx Labs produces a CBD that is more pure and potent than other CBD extracts anywhere in the world. The seeds are harvested from an exclusive strain of CBD rich plants in the Swiss alps near Gstaad. Our plants thrive on pure mountain air and water--there are never any pesticides just love. Swissx headquarters is in Delaware, USA. For The Higher Good. Learn more at: https://swissx.com

