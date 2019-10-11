Angola stresses importance of peace in CAR for sub-region

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 11 - Angola's Permanent Representative to the African Union (AU) Francisco da Cruz on Thursday considered the peace in the Central African Republic (CAR) crucial to stability in the sub-region.,

The diplomat said so at AU Peace and Security Council (PSC) Session on the CAR, stating that Angola highlighted the efforts of national players, according to a statement from the Press Office of the Angolan Embassy in Ethiopia.

The work performed by national players is aimed at full implementing the Peace Agreement, making it crucial that the elections take place on date set (2021) and under conditions that bring credibility and comfort to all involved in the process.

Angola has always followed with particular attention the situation in CAR and supported the ongoing Peace and Reconciliation Process, both bilaterally and multilaterally, said Francisco da Cruz, also ambassador to in Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

In addition to the 15 member states of the PSC, the session gathers UN Deputy Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean Pierre Lacroux, AU Commissioner for Peace and Security Smail Chergui, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General at AU Hanna Tetteh, among other diplomats.

On 6 February the President Faustin Archange Touadera and the leaders of 14 armed groups signed a Peace Agreement aimed to end the political crisis that began in 2013 in Central African Republic.

