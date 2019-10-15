Michael Patrick Partners Wins Gold Award for $1 Billion Fundraising Campaign

A suite of visually engaging digital and print-based marketing tactics were developed for the campaign..

Design of Santa Clara University Campaign Receives Accolade From University & College Designers Association

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Patrick Partners, a nationally recognized creative agency, announced today it received a Gold Award from University & College Designers Association (UCDA). The honor was received for the communications strategy, writing and design of a multilevel marketing program developed for Santa Clara University’s $1 billion fundraising campaign.

The “Innovating with a Mission” campaign received ultimate recognition from the UCDA Design Show. Only six Gold Awards were presented this year from more than 1,000 entries submitted from colleges and universities around the world.

Michael Patrick Partners has built an impressive reputation for helping the education market complete highly successful and imaginative campaigns that build brand value.

Robert Maidens, the agency’s creative director, says, “We look for clients who want a refined brand. In this case, black-and-white photography, illustration, unique printing techniques and a compelling story were applied to distinguish the university."

Keith Pacoma, associate creative director, adds, “For each assignment, we set the creative bar extremely high and push the staff to exceed client expectations. It requires discipline to uncover the ultimate solution — and it’s always nice when top design shows confirm that we’re doing extraordinary work.”

Interestingly, the agency doesn’t live on the education market alone. Best known for designing the E*TRADE identity, Michael Patrick Partners’ historical client list includes additional major-market giants such as Apple, Allergan, Bank of America, Beringer Vineyards, Intel, Ross Stores and Oracle.

Gold and Best of Show awards follow the agency. Two additional successes include University of Portland’s RISE fundraising campaign — one of the largest campaigns ever for a Pacific Northwest independent college or university — that resulted in a National Gold Award from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE). And the agency recently developed a fundraising campaign for University of Redlands that received recognition from the American Advertising Awards, UCDA and Graphic Design USA. Visit michaelpatrickpartners.com/scufundraising to see the work.



