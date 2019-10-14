Ulta Beauty leverages VirtualAPT’s proprietary technology to bring the physical store to life digitally.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- [October 14, 2019 - CHICAGO] Ulta Beauty and VirtualAPT announced today a partnership for digital store experiences, including a multilingual and interactive 360-degree video store tour. VirtualAPT’s technology recreates an “in-store” experience ( Link: Ulta Beauty Virtual Store Tour ) for the guest using 360-degree interactive video.With this digital innovation, guests can control their viewpoint of the store on Ulta Beauty’s curated shopping path or quickly move to a specific section of the store using the navigation feature. To research their next store visit from the convenience of their laptop, users are guided through Ulta Beauty’s breadth of beauty products and services in either English or Spanish. The videos are produced using autonomous robots, hosted using an interactive web player, and can be viewed on nearly any device without any download necessary.“The Ulta Beauty Virtual Store Tour provides a seamless omnichannel shopping experience that extends the benefits of shopping in our brick and mortar stores to an online space for our guests,” says Prama Bhatt, Senior Vice President of Digital and eCommerce at Ulta Beauty. “The Virtual Store Tour is another example of Ulta Beauty’s continuous commitment to reinventing digital engagement in the beauty category.”“We’re thrilled to work with such an innovative company focused on digital breakthroughs for their guests,” said Bryan Colin, CEO and Co-Founder at VirtualAPT. “Our team is inspired to continue exploring new and dynamic opportunities to expand VirtualAPT technology content with ULTA Beauty.”More Information About VirtualAPT:VirtualAPT creates premium VR and 360° content for real spaces. We build robots with our customized lens solution and depth sensors that can autonomously navigate and capture 360-degree video in any space. Using our proprietary technology, we work with clients to film real estate tours, retail experiences, marketing videos, and all types of entertainment. The full experience of a moving or guided tour of a space is a far more real way to immerse yourself. Our technology gives brokers, tour guides, storytellers, and all salespeople the ability to improve the quality of the experience and to display their showmanship with true Virtual Reality.Contact: Bryan Colin | CEO | bc@virtualapt.com | 973-953-9420 | www.virtualapt.com



