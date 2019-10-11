Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2025

New Study Reports "Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) 2019 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2025".

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market 2019-2025

Introduction / Market Overview:

ADAS Poised to Report Strong Growth as Road Safety Becomes Critical

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), as the name suggests, are electronic systems that help a driver while driving, thereby increasing road and car safety. As the global automotive market continues to post high scale growth, the ADAS market is expected to rapidly grow over the forecast period, 2019-2025. The promising growth of the advanced driver assistance systems comes on the back of a spike in demand for a safe, convenient, and efficient driving experience, along with growing global demand for luxury vehicles.

To maintain this momentum, government regulatory authorities and OEMs are reacting with appropriate measures to address challenges like transportation costs, road accidents, and traffic congestion. Several governments around the world are also mandating for features such as Lane Departure Warning (LDWS) and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) for enhanced safety. Such regulations, coupled with the safety development of various sensor technologies, are aimed at making driving not only safe but also comfortable and luxurious.

In addition to the government and other such authorities, electric vehicle manufacturers are also integrating advanced driver assistance systems in their cars to make transportation safer. The European Union (EU) has already taken the lead by mandating automakers to adopt technologies such as LDWS and AEBS in all heavy commercial vehicles weighing over 7,000 Kilograms.

Important Manufacturers Analysis: Robert Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, Denso, Aptiv, Intel, NVIDIA, Continental, Valeo, Hella, Magna, Samsung, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Delphi Technologies, Harman International, NXP Semiconductor, Panasonic Corporation, and Hyundai Mobis and more.

Segmentation

In the advanced driver assistance systems, the Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) system has the most significant market share during the stipulated period of 2019-2025. ACC is a critical system for road safety since it helps maintain safe distances between vehicles by automatically adjusting the speed of the car. It can prevent fatal road accidents and is soon going to become a critical component of self-driving cars.

In addition to the ACC, the tire pressure monitoring system is also likely to make significant headway in the overall market as it is cost-effective and is readily available in the market. The demand for forward collision warning is also set to rise at a significant rate since it assists the driver in reducing collisions. Applied with AEB units, it can boost the prevention of vehicle collisions. Moreover, a significant price drop in electronic components has led to the adoption of ADAS technology.

Regional Analysis

North America is the largest in terms of advanced driver assistance systems market size during the forecast period and is likely to be the front runner over the 2019-2015 forecast period. The US is the biggest market in the North America region due to extensive research funding and development facilities, that have resulted in significant investments in the production of smart vehicles. Europe is the second-largest ADAS market, while the Asia Pacific is likely to report the fastest growth due to several factors, including increasing disposable income levels and vehicle manufacturing in countries like India and China, as well as a growing number of luxury vehicles.

Industry news

Several companies are investing heavily in the development of advanced driver assistance systems. However, the ADAS industry is severely fragmented because of several established players employing different marketing strategies to expand their market share. Top key players in the global ADAS market include Robert Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, Denso, Aptiv, Intel, NVIDIA, Continental, Valeo, Hella, Magna, Samsung, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Delphi Technologies, Harman International, NXP Semiconductor, Panasonic Corporation, and Hyundai Mobis.

