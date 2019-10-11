Smithfield Foods Donates More Than 40,000 Pounds of Protein to Central Pennsylvania Food Bank

Weis Markets Joins the 44th Stop of Smithfield’s 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® Tour

/EIN News/ -- LEWISBURG, Pa., Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Smithfield Foods, Inc. and Weis Markets joined forces to donate more than 40,000 pounds of protein to Central Pennsylvania Food Bank . Smithfield’s contribution was part of the company’s 2019 Helping Hungry Homes ® donation tour, Smithfield’s signature hunger-relief initiative focused on alleviating hunger and helping Americans become more food secure. The donation, equivalent to more than 160,000 servings, will help families fight hunger across the food bank’s 27-county service area throughout central Pennsylvania.



“At Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, we understand that hunger is all around us,” said Joe Arthur, executive director for the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. “We’re grateful for partners like Smithfield and Weis who provide the necessary nutrition to feed those in need. This donation will help our food bank support more than 135,000 individuals in our community who are food insecure with wholesome protein.”

Representatives from Smithfield and Weis presented the donation to Central Pennsylvania Food Bank outside of the Weis Markets storefront in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. During the donation presentation, representatives from each organization discussed the issue of food insecurity and the significance of the donation, which will provide meals for thousands facing hunger across central Pennsylvania.

“Weis Markets truly believes in giving back to the communities we serve, and partnering with Smithfield on their Helping Hungry Homes® tour is a powerful way to make a difference here in central Pennsylvania,” said Ron Bonacci, vice president of marketing, advertising, and public relations for Weis Markets. “Our Fight Hunger program supports many of our local food banks and pantries, and with today’s donation we are joining with Smithfield to help these organizations in the 27 counties served by the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.”

This is the 44th large-scale protein donation made by Smithfield to food banks across the country during its 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® tour. Since the program’s inception in 2008, Smithfield has provided more than 140 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster-relief efforts, and community outreach programs nationwide.

“We created our Helping Hungry Homes® initiative to bring awareness to food insecurity nationwide, and we could not do it without the help of likeminded partners such as Weis Markets,” said Jonathan Toms, associate manager of charitable initiatives for Smithfield Foods. “We take our social purpose of fighting hunger seriously at Smithfield, and we are proud to support the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank with this donation of protein, a critically important resource for the clients the Food Bank serves.”

For more information about Smithfield Foods’ Helping Hungry Homes® initiative and a list of upcoming donation events, visit smithfieldfoods.com/helpinghungryhomes .

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories. Popular brands include Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About Central Pennsylvania Food Bank

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to reduce hunger in 27 counties across Pennsylvania. By working with more than 1,000 local agencies, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank serves more than 135,000 people in need each month. For more information on the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and its mission to reduce hunger in Pennsylvania, visit centralpafoodbank.org . Connect with us on Facebook at facebook.com/centralpafoodbank and follow us on Twitter and Instagram @centralpafb.

About Weis Markets

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 198 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia, and Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a69608b6-cba8-4f24-8958-e7e4c3f41d91

Smithfield Foods Helping Hungry Homes – Lewisburg, PA Smithfield Foods donates more than 40,000 pounds of protein to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank in partnership with Weis Markets.



