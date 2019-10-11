On A Mission to Create Stellar Content, John Zimmel Launches Digital Content Agency, West 35 Media

Millennial entrepreneur, John Zimmel, knows how to gain followers and keep them. Now he wants to help local businesses and personal brands do it too.

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twenty-one-year-old entrepreneur, John Zimmel , has announced his fourth start-up business, digital content agency, West 35 Media. The company is on a mission to “bring the best quality to all our projects to make sure our clients are as happy as possible.” John Zimmel created West 35 Media to help businesses and individuals looking to build their personal brand bring in fresh followers, collaborators, and clients through high-impact digital content. In his early twenties, John offers and fresh perspective that many brands or companies lack.“Other agencies often offer up a specific science to growing a brand’s audience,” said John Zimmel, owner of West 35 Media. “But at West 35 Media, we offer more than that. Our team grew up in the age of social media. We innately know what it takes to create engaging, high-impact content; how long a video should be; when to launch a product and how to get people interacting with a brand. We live and breathe it.”Digital content agencies are becoming increasingly important. Big and small, brands are looking to these agencies to create a broad reach and tell stories in a way that resonates with the target audience.“We’re helping brands form a blended, 360-degree approach,” said John Zimmel. “From branding to website design, to social and digital content, we help clients build a cohesive message and story that their audience connects with every time. Whatever a client needs, we will do it all.”In addition to West 25 Media, John Zimmel is a budding entrepreneur. At only 21 years old, John has built four start-up companies that are becoming integral businesses within the communities they serve. From media production to digital content creation, John is helping businesses and influencers alike build up their brand from end-to-end. He’s worked with small and large companies, including General Electric and Samsung.About John ZimmelJohn Zimmel is a young, vibrant entrepreneur from Greenwich, CT who’s eager to take his clients’ brand recognition to the next level through social media strategies and high-quality digital content. He owns and operates four businesses including his modern-day communications parent company, Labyrinth35X; audio production company, Grass Fed Audio; digital content creation agency, West 35 Media; and his video production company, Nameless Productions. John Zimmel is also a performer himself of magic.Labyrinth35X - https://labyrinth35x.com/ Grass Fed Audio - https://www.grassfedaudio.com/ West 35 Media - https://west35media.com/ Nameless Productions - https://www.namelesswebsite.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.