Hoyer Statement on the Trump Administration’s Refusal to Condemn Turkey’s Invasion of Syria

“It is beyond belief that the Trump Administration would side with Russia in thwarting a U.N. Security Council statement explicitly condemning Turkey’s invasion of Syria. This is national security malpractice at its worst, and the lives lost will be on the President’s watch. The House ought to act to address this crisis, and I hope all Members – Democrats and Republicans alike who are forcefully condemning the actions of this President, which put our security and global credibility in jeopardy – can work together in the days ahead to respond.”