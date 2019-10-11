Konica Minolta Healthcare and Oregon Tech Collaborate to Educate the Future Leaders of Medical Imaging Departments

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, N.J. and KLAMATH FALLS, Ore., Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. and Oregon Institute of Technology (Oregon Tech) announced today a partnership to enhance the education of the next generation of radiology department leaders and technologists. Thanks to the partnership between Konica Minolta Healthcare, a leader in medical imaging systems, healthcare information technology and imaging data analytics, and Oregon Tech, a premier public polytechnic university, radiologic science students at Oregon Tech will experience hands-on, project-based learning on the latest advancements in X-ray imaging systems.



“We want to give our students the best learning environment possible, so they are fully prepared for their externships and future careers. Our partnership with Konica Minolta Healthcare will give our students and faculty access to a wide variety of the latest imaging technology that is featured in many of the hospitals and medical facilities,” said Nagi G. Naganathan, PhD, ASME Fellow and President of Oregon Tech. “I want to thank our Radiologic Science Faculty, Brian Fox, Oregon Tech’s Vice President of Finance, and the leadership of Konica Minolta Healthcare, President and CEO David Widmann and General Manager Sam Savastano, in particular, for their special efforts in making this a reality for our students and faculty.”

Oregon Tech approached Konica Minolta Healthcare because of their commitment to innovation and the company’s large number of installations in many leading hospitals, imaging centers and academic facilities throughout the West Coast and nationally. Konica Minolta Healthcare is renowned for its excellent service; the company will also provide in-house training to mechanical, biomedical and electrical engineering students, in addition to the radiologic science students at Oregon Tech.

Oregon Tech recently installed more than ten of Konica Minolta Healthcare’s radiography platforms in a newly renovated on-campus laboratory. The partnership includes the market leading KDR® Advanced U-Arm X-ray System, a Straight Arm X-ray system, multiple overhead tube crane ceiling-mounted X-ray systems and a MobileDaRt Evolution MX8 version portable DR imaging system from Shimadzu Medical Systems with an integrated Konica Minolta AeroDR® flat panel detector.

“The new lab is an incredible leap for Radiologic Science education and innovation in so many ways, and something we are very grateful for,” said Tyler Marsters a junior in the Radiologic Science program. “The equipment is absolutely amazing in both capability and versatility and will definitely be a significant benefit to us becoming leaders in radiographic technology and related fields.”

Oregon Tech is the only university in Oregon, and one of the few across the country, that offers a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Radiologic Science, along with extensive training in communication skills and business practices to prepare students to become distinctive professionals and leaders in this area.

“Konica Minolta Healthcare is excited to partner with Oregon Tech to bring our leading imaging solutions to the future leaders of radiology departments,” says David Widmann, President and CEO of Konica Minolta Healthcare. “We have a shared vision that industry and academia can work together to create an environment that will maximize the learning experiences and promote innovation and enable radiology professionals to deliver high-quality care for their patients.”

Konica Minolta Healthcare and Oregon Tech celebrated the partnership with a ribbon cutting ceremony at Oregon Tech’s campus in Klamath Falls, Oregon, on October 10, 2019.

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. With over 75 years of endless innovation, Konica Minolta is globally recognized as a leader providing cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive support aimed at providing real solutions to meet customer's needs and helping make better decisions sooner. Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a unit of Konica Minolta, Inc. (TSE:4902). For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., please visit www.konicaminolta.com/medicalusa .

About Oregon Institute of Technology

Founded in Klamath Falls in 1947, Oregon Institute of Technology is the state's premier public polytechnic university. Oregon Tech provides bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in engineering, health technologies, business, technology, communication and applied sciences that prepare students to be effective participants in their professional, public and international communities through applied, relevant learning and professional practice. Oregon Tech has a central, residential university in Klamath Falls; an urban, industry-focused campus in Portland-Metro (Wilsonville); an Online campus; and offers degrees at Boeing Seattle and at other sites. Visit www.oit.edu to learn more about Oregon Institute of Technology.

Konica Minolta Healthcare and Oregon Tech ribbon cutting event Konica Minolta Healthcare President and CEO David Widmann (fifth from the left) and Oregon Tech President Nagi G. Naganathan, PhD, ASME Fellow, (sixth from the left) celebrate a newly renovated radiologic science lab with a ribbon cutting ceremony at Oregon Tech’s campus in Klamath Falls, Oregon, on October 10, 2019.



