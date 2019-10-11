UPS Receives The Executive Leadership Council’s 2019 Corporate Award For Support of Black Executives And Diversity & Inclusion

UPS Honored During Award Ceremony in D.C. on October 10th

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE: UPS) has been recognized with the 2019 Corporate Award by The Executive Leadership Council (ELC), the preeminent membership organization focused on the development of global black leaders. Additionally, ELC has welcomed four UPS executives into its membership of senior executives: George Brooks, President, Americas Region; Rhonda Clark, President, Global Buildings and Systems Engineering; Charlene Thomas, Chief Human Resources Officer; and George Willis, President, U.S. Operations.



The ELC is committed to advancing the role and contributions of black executives and preparing the next generation of corporate leaders through programs, events and philanthropic endeavors. Through this award, ELC has acknowledged UPS for significant contributions to the advancement of black corporate executives, its support of employees and diverse suppliers, and its philanthropic commitment to supporting the community. The award was accepted by David Abney, UPS Chairman and CEO, at the ELC’s Recognition Gala on October 10th in D.C. The induction of UPS’s executives was also announced during that event.

“The ELC plays a critical role in helping diversify the candidate pipeline for corporations,” said Abney. “It readies executives so they can take on leadership positions, but also helps create an understanding and appreciation for the nuances of corporate leadership, ensuring that ELC candidates make a strategic impact and significant contribution to the companies they join.”

UPS’s support of ELC began two decades ago, in 1999, as part of the organization’s strategy of cultivating a creative, inclusive and supportive workplace, and long history of valuing cultural diversity and inclusion.

With a service area that spans 220 countries and territories, UPS represents the world and considers it a business imperative to include the diverse communities it serves. By supporting organizations that focus on education and empowerment, UPS is helping to foster and advance an inclusive business environment.

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America’s Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Forbes Most Valuable Brand in Transportation ; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at longitudes.ups.com. The company’s sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter. To ship with UPS, visit ups.com/ship .

Since its founding in 1907, UPS has built a legacy as a caring and responsible corporate citizen, supporting programs that provide long-term solutions to community needs. Founded in 1951, The UPS Foundation leads its global citizenship programs and is responsible for facilitating community involvement to local, national, and global communities. In 2018, UPS and its employees, active and retired, invested more than $114.9 million in charitable giving around the world. The UPS Foundation can be found on the web at UPS.com/Foundation and @UPS_Foundation on Twitter.

