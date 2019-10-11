FISHER HOUSE OPENS AT VA MEDICAL CENTER IN ALBUQUERQUE

This Will Be the First Fisher House in New Mexico

/EIN News/ -- Albuquerque, NM, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first Fisher House in New Mexico was dedicated today by President of Fisher House Foundation Dave Coker and New Mexico VA Health Care System Director Andrew Welch.

The nearly 15,000 sq. ft. home will provide lodging for families of veterans and military at no cost, allowing them to be close to their loved ones at the most stressful time – during their hospitalization at the at the Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center in Albuquerque, NM. Not only will this mean a savings to military and veterans’ families of more than half a million dollars each year, but it also will allow veterans to receive care they could not readily access in the past without a place to stay.

This is the 85th Fisher House located across the country and in Germany and the United Kingdom. The new Fisher House is just minutes from the airport and easily accessible by major highways. Most importantly, it is across the street from the VA medical center.

“We are pleased to support VA by donating the first Fisher House in New Mexico,” said Coker. “We recognize the need to provide this important resource for families in the Southwest where distances that veterans and their families must travel can be especially long. This Fisher House will ease that burden so they can focus on receiving the medical care they need.”

The Albuquerque Fisher House has 16 handicapped-accessible suites, a spacious kitchen, large communal living, dining and family rooms, laundry room and a shared patio. The home was gifted to VA as part of the dedication ceremony.

“We have been working for over a decade to bring a Fisher House to the New Mexico VA and we are now honored to open our doors to the deserving families who will call this their ‘home away from home,’” said Welch. “This house will be a God-send to families who are supporting their veterans during their hospital stay. This house will alleviate a huge burden for these families and the veterans they are supporting. It is with a humble heart and great pride that we can offer another level of support to those who deserve our gratitude for the service and sacrifices they have made to this great country.”

Fisher House Foundation proudly recognizes the generosity of the following contributors for their extraordinary support of our military and veterans’ families: Friends of the New Mexico Fisher House, the New Mexico American Legion Family, New Mexico American Legion Riders Operation Wounded Warrior, Pilot Flying J, Vehicles for Veterans, Team Fisher House Fundraisers, and the many gifts of a grateful nation.

About Fisher House

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 85 comfort homes where military and veterans’ families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and veterans’ families an estimated $451 million in out of pocket costs for lodging and transportation. www.fisherhouse.org

About the Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center

The New Mexico Veterans Affairs Health Care System was established on August 14, 1932. The NMVAHCS mission falls in line with the VHA mission, which is to Honor American’s Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being. Throughout the years the face of this NMVAHCS has evolved to what we have here today, which is a competitive hospital that supports its Veteran community while developing cutting edge research for the improvement of our Veteran’s well-being and sharing those improvements with the community. To add to our arsenal of care, we will now have our very own Fisher House which will provide a “home away from home” for veteran’s family members whose loved one is being cared for at the Raymond G. Murphy Medical Center. Expanding our boundaries and exceeding in serving those who gave their all for this great nation.

