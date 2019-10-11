Virginia Invests $1.5 Million in the Future of Unmanned Systems

/EIN News/ -- Center for Innovative Technology, VA | CIT, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Innovative Technology (CIT) extends their congratulations and continued support to Virginia Tech and Old Dominion University for being selected as recipients of The Virginia Research Investment Fund (VRIF) Grant Award of 1.5 million dollars over the next three years for unmanned systems innovation, commercialization and intellectual property (IP) development. The goal of this award is to stimulate industry growth in the unmanned systems sector by utilizing university resources, laboratories, researchers and test facilities for the development of intellectual property by institutions throughout the commonwealth.

As a result of this award, Virginia Tech and Old Dominion University have formed The Commonwealth Center of Innovation for Autonomous Systems (C2IAS). Critical to the success of C2IAS is the support of Virginia’s CIT Unmanned Systems Center (the leader in the state for unmanned systems promotion and advocacy), NASA, USAV, the AUVSI Chapters and others in building and sustaining a network that allows members to rapidly connect to potential partners, technology, resources, and opportunities. C2IAS partners have robust connections with Virginia-based companies, academic institutions, investors, associations, accelerators, and incubators who are leaders in the field of unmanned systems innovations in all domains, air, land, sea and space.

“Governor Northam has championed the growth of the Unmanned Systems industry in Virginia. The VRIF award to our colleagues at VT and ODU supports the pioneering spirit of the Unmanned Systems Industry, the community is poised to have a positive economic impact on innovation, job creation and opportunity throughout Virginia. CIT looks forward to working with the VT/ODU team. We are all committed to maintaining Virginia’s recognition as the number one state in the nation for Unmanned Systems Business. The VT/ODU team’s and ODU’s work, will be critical to growing the industry and maintaining our top rating. Congratulations to those universities.” - Ed Albrigo, CIT CEO & President





About the Center for Innovative Technology (CIT)

Investing for Commonwealth Growth | CIT concentrates on the early commercialization and seed funding stages of innovation, helping innovators and tech entrepreneurs launch and grow new companies, create high paying jobs and accelerate economic growth throughout the entire state of Virginia. Founded in 1985, CIT accelerates next generation technologies and technology companies through commercialization, capital formation, market development initiatives, and expansion of broadband throughout Virginia. Our programs include | CIT GAP Funds | Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund (CRCF) | Virginia Founders Fund | Broadband/Rural Broadband | Smart Communities | Cybersecurity | Unmanned Systems | SBIR/STTR Support (Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) & Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs) | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. CIT’s CAGE Code is 1UP71. Contact: 2214 Rock Hill Road #600, Herndon, VA 20170 | 703.689.3000 | www.cit.org



You can also follow CIT on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook



About The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center at CIT

Launched in 2017, the Virginia Unmanned Systems Center serves as a unifying voice and primary source for information and assistance related to the unmanned systems landscape in Virginia and is charged with building on the rich assets and business climate to make Virginia "THE" state for unmanned systems. The Center is responsible for developing an entrepreneurial culture regarding Autonomous Systems across Virginia, encouraging economic growth across the Commonwealth via Autonomous emergent business activities, and continuing to increase the Commonwealth's position as a leader of the Autonomous Systems community. For more information about the Virginia Unmanned Systems Center at CIT, please visit https://www.vus.virginia.gov/. You can also follow on Twitter



Attachment

Tracy Tynan, Director Virginia Unmanned System at CIT tracy.tynan@CIT.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.