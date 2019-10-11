MeridianLink Introduces Erik Schneider as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development

Business strategy and M&A veteran joining the company to drive growth and expansion efforts at MeridianLink.

/EIN News/ -- Costa Mesa, CA, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeridianLink, the developer of the industry’s first multichannel account opening and loan origination platform, is a leading provider of enterprise business solutions for financial service organizations. MeridianLink announces today the further expansion of their leadership team by naming Erik Schneider SVP of Corporate Development. Schneider will play a critical role in developing and driving the company’s growth strategies.

Schneider brings over 20 years of experience in corporate development, investment banking and product management. His career has spanned from Wall Street to leading software companies. Most recently Schneider oversaw corporate development and product management functions at P2 Energy Solutions, a leading oil and gas software provider. Previously, Schneider also held key positions at UBS, Perella Weinberg Partners and Goldman Sachs.

“We are extremely excited to have Erik’s unique background and proven track record of corporate development and strategic insights leading our M&A efforts,” said Chad Martin, CFO of MeridianLink. “His expertise will provide significant value to our employees, clients and partners as we look to rapidly expand our capabilities.”

Schneider’s newly appointed role will assist in the execution and continued commitment to MeridianLink’s vision to provide banks, credit unions and fintech companies with the industry’s leading lending and account origination software. Schneider will focus on expanding the organization’s footprint by identifying and integrating companies that help accelerate MeridianLink’s growth and product functionality.

“MeridianLink is in its prime of innovation and growth, and we are actively looking to expand the business,” said AJ Rohde, Partner at Thoma Bravo. “I am excited to have Erik join our leadership team and spearhead this expansion initiative.”

Schneider holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Princeton University and a Master of Business Administration from the Duke University Fuqua School of Business where he was a Fuqua Scholar.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc., developer of the industry’s first multichannel account opening and loan origination platform, is a leading provider of enterprise business solutions for financial service organizations. The company’s passion for excellence is reflected in its web-based credit reporting, lending and new account opening/deposit technologies, which all enjoy solid reputations as being cutting edge, reliable and affordable. Based in Costa Mesa, Calif., MeridianLink is committed to creating smart solutions that deliver real value. For more information, visit www.meridianlink.com.

Charlie Lee MeridianLink (714) 708-6950 ext. 2262 Charlie.Lee@meridianlink.com



