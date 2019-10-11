Angion to Present Late-Breaking Data on ANG-3777 in Delayed Graft Function at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2019

Five additional abstracts accepted as poster presentations throughout Kidney Week 2019

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angion Biomedica Corp. (Angion), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a first-in-class therapy to treat acute kidney injury, today announced that it will be presenting new long-term follow-up data from its Phase II clinical trial of ANG-3777 in patients undergoing kidney transplantation with delayed graft function at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2019 Annual Meeting, held November 5 – 10th at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.



Angion will present five additional posters concerning the diagnosis, treatment and cost of kidney disease.

Late-Breaking Poster Presentation

Title: ANG-3777 Improves Outcomes in Patients with Delayed Graft Function: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Phase 2 Trial with 12-Month Follow-Up

Session Date/Time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Thursday, November 7, 2019

Location: Exhibit Halls A/B

Additional Poster Presentations:

Title: Delayed Graft Function (DGF) in Kidney Transplantation Patients: An Analysis of Disease Burden

Session Date/Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Friday, November 8, 2019

Location: Exhibit Halls A/B

Title: Impact of delayed graft function (DGF) on length of stay after a deceased donor kidney transplant

Session Date/Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Friday, November 8, 2019

Location: Exhibit Halls A/B

Title: A Modified Ellipsoid Formula for Estimating Total Kidney Volume

Session Date/Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Friday, November 8, 2019

Location: Exhibit Halls A/B

Title: Machine Learning and Glomerular Remodeling

Session Date/Time: 10:00AM – 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 9, 2019

Location: Exhibit Halls A/B

Title: Remodeling of the Glomerular Tuft in Proteinuric Kidney Disease

Session Date/Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 9, 2019

Location: Exhibit Halls A/B

About ANG-3777

ANG-3777 is a small molecule hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) mimetic in advanced clinical development for the treatment of acute kidney injury (AKI) associated with delayed graft function (DGF) and cardiac surgery. Its development is grounded in decades of research investigating the role of the HGF/c-Met pathway in organ repair. A Phase II trial investigating ANG-3777 for the treatment of DGF-AKI has been completed, and a Phase III trial is currently enrolling. In addition, a Phase II trial investigating ANG-3777 is currently enrolling in cardiac surgery-associated AKI.

About Delayed Graft Function

Delayed graft function (DGF) is a severe form of acute kidney injury that may occur following kidney transplantation. DGF is defined by the need for dialysis within the first week after transplantation and is associated with poor short-term and long-term outcomes. Patients who experience DGF have, on average, a 50% reduction in graft survival compared to recipients not diagnosed with DGF.

About Angion Biomedica Corp.

Angion Biomedica Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on acute kidney injury, a serious, life-threatening condition without therapeutic options. The Company’s lead clinical asset, ANG-3777, is engineered to activate the HGF/c-Met pathway, an important mechanism in organ repair. For further information, please visit www.angion.com.

