Make Your Investment Choice an Easy One: Luxe London is a Hassle-Free Investment

Luxe London Waterloo, Ontario

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Young professionals are flocking to Society Developments ' newest project, Luxe London , for hassle-free investing. For many years, Society Developments as a brand has been the forerunner of luxury living and high-rise condominiums.Luxe London is a 19-story building that features 311 luxury fully upgraded suits with young professionals in mind. Located in the heart of the London business centre, this property has views of the city and surrounding parks. Every unit is move-in ready with top-of-the-line finishes and amenities. Aside from having panoramic views of the heart of the city thanks to the glass windows, all of the units feature granite countertops, glass showers, stainless steel appliances, and much more.The building amenities of Luxe London are ahead of the competition. Luxe London features 24/7 security, covered and secured parking, 40-seat movie theatre, fully-equipped gym. Residents can bring their guests into the private cafe that features a fireplace and game rooms. Unlike other buildings of its class, the gym offers a cedar sauna, changing rooms, minimalistic yoga studio, and spa-style lounge seating. With all these features, more and more young professionals are looking at Luxe London for their next investment move.As an investment, Luxe London offers a high yield and safe margin of investment. In this area, the demand for rental properties is at its highest. Young professionals are about 56% of the population in the area, which makes them ideal candidates. Since Luxe London caters to young professionals, it investing in this property is virtually hassle-free. For those thinking about investing, they can put about 20% down, and tenants can take care of the other 80%. The vacancy rates in this area have remained consistently low in the area.For young investors who don’t want to deal with managing their property, Luxe London has the perfect solution. Craft Property Group, a management company with 100% occupancy, manages all of the operations of Luxe London. This management company finds the perfect tenants for each of the units. Craft Property Group manages the application process, markets the suite, and collects rent from tenants.Thanks to the partnership with Craft Property Group, investors can watch their investment grow without being involved in the tenant management process. Craft Property Group has over 25 years of experience managing properties in the hospitality industry. Young professionals continue living in properties managed by Craft Property Group because of their superior management experience.



