Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Presentations at the American Society for Nephrology Kidney Week 2019

/EIN News/ -- IRVING, Texas, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RETA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that three abstracts highlighting clinical and nonclinical data for bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) will be presented at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2019 Annual Meeting being held from November 5 – 10, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.



Abstracts selected for presentation are summarized below and are available on the conference website at https://www.asn-online.org/education/kidneyweek/archives/ .

Title: Activation of the Keap1/Nrf2 pathway increases GFR by increasing glomerular effective filtration area without affecting the afferent/efferent arteriole ratio

Presenter: Kengo Kidokoro, M.D. Ph.D., Department of Nephrology and Hypertension, Kawasaki Medical School, Kurashiki, Okayama, Japan

ASN Abstract # 3236277. Poster TH-PO378: November 7, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Title: Effect of Bardoxolone Methyl on Kidney Events in Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease Stage 4 and Type 2 Diabetes at High Risk of Adverse Kidney Outcomes

Presenter: Christoph Wanner, M.D., Department of Medicine and Chief of the Division of Nephrology, University of Würzburg, Germany

ASN Abstract # 3235604. Poster Board TH-PO444: November 7, 2019, 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Title: A Cardiovascular Risk Mitigation Strategy on the Safety of Bardoxolone Methyl Post-BEACON

Presenter: Pablo E. Pergola, M.D., M.Ph., Research Director, Renal Associates, PA, San Antonio, TX

ASN Abstract # 3237383. Poster Board SA-PO918: November 9, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

About Bardoxolone

Bardoxolone is an experimental, oral, once-daily activator of Nrf2, a transcription factor that induces molecular pathways that promote restoration of mitochondrial function, reduction of oxidative stress, and inhibition of pro-inflammatory signaling. The FDA has granted orphan drug designation to bardoxolone for the treatment of Alport syndrome, autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, and pulmonary arterial hypertension. The European Commission has granted orphan drug designation to bardoxolone for the treatment of Alport syndrome. Bardoxolone is currently being studied in CARDINAL, a Phase 3 study for the treatment of Alport syndrome, FALCON, a Phase 3 study for the treatment of ADPKD, CATALYST, a Phase 3 study for the treatment of connective tissue disease-associated pulmonary arterial hypertension, and AYAME, a Phase 3 study for the treatment of diabetic kidney disease in Japan. AYAME is being conducted by Reata’s licensee Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Reata is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways involved in the regulation of cellular metabolism and inflammation. Reata’s two most advanced clinical candidates, bardoxolone and omaveloxolone, target the important transcription factor Nrf2 that promotes restoration of mitochondrial function, reduction of oxidative stress, and inhibition of pro-inflammatory signaling. Bardoxolone and omaveloxolone are investigational drugs, and their safety and efficacy have not been established by any agency.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements,” including, without limitation, statements regarding the success, cost and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials, our plans to research, develop and commercialize our product candidates, and our ability to obtain and retain regulatory approval of our product candidates. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “believes,” “will,” “may,” “aims,” “plans,” “model,” and “expects.” Forward-looking statements are based on Reata’s current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (i) the timing, costs, conduct, and outcome of our clinical trials and future preclinical studies and clinical trials, including the timing of the initiation and availability of data from such trials; (ii) the timing and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals for our product candidates; (iii) the potential market size and the size of the patient populations for our product candidates, if approved for commercial use, and the market opportunities for our product candidates; and (iv) other factors set forth in Reata’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, under the caption “Risk Factors.” The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and, other than as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(972) 865-2219

http://reatapharma.com

Investors:

Vinny Jindal

Vice President, Strategy

(469) 374-8721

ir@reatapharma.com

http://reatapharma.com/contact-us/

Media:

Matt Middleman, M.D.

LifeSci Public Relations

(646) 627-8384

matt.middleman@lifescipublicrelations.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.