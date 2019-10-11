Food Waste Management Market Structure Analysis for the Period 2019 – 2026: Veolia, Suez Environment, Biffa, Rumpke

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Food Waste Management Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 33.6 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 53.51 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.99% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing food wastage around world is the major factor for the growth of this market.



Top Companies Covered in this Report: Veolia, Suez Environment, Waste Management, Inc., Republic Services, Inc., Stericycle., Covanta Holding Corporation, REMONDIS SE & Co. KG., Waste Connections, CLEAN HARBORS, INC., Biffa, Rumpke, Advanced Disposal Services, Inc., FCC Environment, Liquid Environmental Solutions, GRUNDON.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries is driving the growth of this market

Increasing usage of the organic waste for the production of animal feed and fertilizer is another factor driving the market

Harmful effect on the environment due to pyre techniques is another factor restraining the market

Increasing population due to which there is reduction in consumption losses is another factor restraining the market

Food waste is food that is either liquid or solid and which is uneaten or abandoned. Food waste management is a process in which all the activities and actions are taken to take this waste from commencement to their final clearance. Collection, treatment, disposable are some of the important steps in the food waste management. Growth in the food industry is the major factor, which is fueling the growth of this market.

By Process Aerobic Digestion Anaerobic Digestion Incineration/Combustion Others



By End User Primary Food Producers Food Manufacturers Food Distributors & Suppliers Food Service Providers Municipalities & Households



By Application Animal Feed Fertilizers Biofuel Power Generation Renewable Energy



By Waste Type Cereals Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat Fish and Sea Food Oilseeds & Pulses Processed Food Coffee Grounds & Tea



By Method Prevention Recovery Recycling Collection Landfill Transfer Others Redistribution Minimisation & Disposal



By Product Artificial Organic Natural



Geographical Division of the Market

The Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned In Food Waste Management Market Report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. This helps gain better idea about the spread of this particular market in respective regions.

