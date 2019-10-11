Paris City Vision invites tourists to dive into the Catacombs

/EIN News/ -- Paris, France, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paris City Vision, part of the Paris Experience Group, is the international leader in tours and excursions throughout France. For over 90 years, the group has designed extraordinary experiences, bringing 800,000 tourists to 50 must-see destinations in Paris, Brussels and London.

Constantly evolving to meet the dual desires of escape and discovery, the group portfolio contains nearly 500 excursions and guided tours, from the most essential to the most unusual. On Halloween, Paris City Vision presents a special thrill with a visit to the Catacombs of Paris and exclusive access to areas not accessible to the general public.



Not everyone knows, but there is a parallel world under Paris. This world is not made up of intersecting subway tunnels, nor is it made up of complex sewer systems. This world is made up of skeletons… 6 million to be exact! Fascinating and mysterious, the Catacombs of Paris are home to a host of legends that will be told to visitors by a passionate professional guide. Nestled in the abyss, under bustling streets and historical monuments, the Catacombs date from the late 18th century and were originally dug to transfer the bones from Parisian cemeteries that had become unsanitary. After descending 130 steps to a depth of 65 feet, visitors are greeted by the famous front piece "Stop, this is the empire of death" announcing the entrance to this underground labyrinth. By purchasing this visit through Paris City Vision, tourists will benefit from a “skip the line” priority access which can save up to two hours upon arrival.



This tour covers almost one mile of pathways and is reserved for adults in good physical condition. Departure: 3/5 Avenue du Colonel Henri Rol-Tanguy, 75014 Paris



Duration: 2 hours



Price: $80



More information on: https://www.pariscityvision.com/en/catacombs-tour-paris



About Paris City Vision (www.pariscityvision.com)



Founded in 1929, Paris City Vision is an agency of tourist visits to Paris and France. The company, chaired by Florence Beyaert, welcomes more than 800,000 French and international tourists each year and offers nearly 500 excursions and guided tours to some fifty must-see destinations in Paris (dinner cruises on the Seine, Versailles, Disneyland Paris...) and in the most touristy French regions (Giverny, Mont Saint Michel, Châteaux de la Loire or Provence) with the possibility to visit in group tours, small group or private tours. Paris City Vision also offers tours to European cities such as London and Brussels.



About PARIS EXPERIENCE GROUP:



Founded in 1929, PARIS EXPERIENCE GROUP is the leading tourist hospitality company in Paris and France. The company, chaired by Florence Beyaert, welcomes more than one million French and international tourists each year and offers nearly 500 experiences to discover more than 50 destinations or must-see sites in Paris and France. PARIS EXPERIENCE GROUP is made up of three clusters of expertise that bring together its commercial brands: the Land Pole with the Paris City Vision brand, the historical leader in excursions and visits to Paris and France with 800,000 customers in 2018, the River Pole, with the Paris Seine brand, for activities on the river and the New Experiences Pole with the Localers and Cariboo brands for walking activities. Ekkio Capital, an independent private equity firm, has been the group's majority shareholder since 2015.



