Capitala Group Announces the Hiring of Harrison Pate and the Promotion of Kevin Roberts

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitala Group, a provider of capital to lower middle market companies, is pleased to announce the addition of Harrison Pate to the Capitala team and the promotion of Kevin Roberts to Senior Associate.



Harrison Pate is an associate of Capitala Group and joined the firm in 2019. Prior to Capitala, Mr. Pate worked for four years at Bank of America Merrill Lynch where he executed debt financings in the financial sponsor space and provided advisory services in the capital markets space. Mr. Pate graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a B.A. in Economics.

Kevin Roberts is a senior associate of Capitala Group and joined the firm in 2017. Previously, Mr. Roberts was an Assistant Vice President at WEDGE Capital Management, where he focused on equity trading and compliance. Prior to WEDGE, Mr. Roberts was an Audit Senior at Ernst & Young, primarily serving asset management clients. Mr. Roberts graduated magna cum laude from Boston College with a B.S. in Business Administration and concentrations in Finance and Accounting. Mr. Roberts is a Certified Public Accountant.

About Capitala Group

Capitala Group is a $3.0 billion asset management firm that has been providing capital to lower middle market companies throughout North America for twenty years. Since our inception in 1998, Capitala has invested in over 150 companies and seeks to partner with strong management teams to create value and generate superior risk-adjusted returns for our individual and institutional investors. For more information, visit our website at www.CapitalaGroup.com .



