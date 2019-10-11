RevAMP Dallas to Host Benefit Concert for North Texas Food Bank

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevAMP Dallas will host its first benefit concert on October 12, 2019. RevAMP Dallas is a mixed-genre concert featuring the best youth bands in the area that benefits the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) in their mission to fight hunger across North Texas. Ticket sales have already raised enough funds to provide more than 30,000 meals for hungry North Texans. A sold-out concert is expected to help provide more than 60,000 meals.

“We don’t need to look farther than our own community to see solvable problems,” said Charlie Rubarth and Eddie Raj, Co-Founders of RevAMP Dallas. “RevAMP Dallas combines our love for music with a great cause like the North Texas Food Bank in order to widen the Dallas youth’s involvement in community service.”

RevAMP Dallas aims to make Dallas a premier destination for aspiring young artists. The concert will allow young musicians to perform and gain exposure in front of a large audience. The confirmed lineup includes CVBZ, Halcyon Dallas, Fifth Phoenix, and more. Tickets are still available and can be purchased at revampdallas.com.

WHAT: RevAMP Dallas Benefit Concert for NTFB

Funds will help NTFB provide nutritious meals for hungry North Texans

WHEN: October 12, 2019, 2-5 p.m.

WHERE: Gas Monkey Live

10110 Technology Blvd. E

Dallas, TX 75220

About the North Texas Food Bank:

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization operating a state-of-the-art volunteer and distribution center in Plano— the Perot Family Campus. Last year, the Food Bank worked hard in partnership with member agencies from our Feeding Network to provide access to almost 77 million nutritious meals across a diverse 13-county service area— this means more than 200,000 meals per day for hungry children, seniors and families. But the need for hunger relief in North Texas is complex and in order to meet the need the NTFB is working to increase our food distribution efforts. Our goal is to provide access to 92 million nutritious meals annually by 2025. For more information, visit ntfb.org.

NTFB is a member of Feeding America, a national hunger-relief organization.

Liana Solis North Texas Food Bank 214-406-2978 liana.solis@ntfb.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.