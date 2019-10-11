BOURBON : Availability of the 1st Half 2019 financial report

/EIN News/ -- Marseilles, October 11, 2019

Availability of the 1st Half 2019 financial report

The company announces today that its 1st Half 2019 financial report was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

This document is available on BOURBON’s web site under the Investors/Regulated information - “ Financial reports ” section.

