Automation Making Significant Strides in the Container Handling Equipment Market – Reveals Fact.MR

Production of fuel is expected to rise in the coming years, covering new opportunities of growth for container handling equipment.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, MD, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new Fact.MR study, the global market for container handling equipment is expected to increase at a value CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period, to reach a market size of USD 2,316.6 Mn by 2029 from a calculated USD 1,541.2 Mn in 2019. The report provides potential takeaways that prove to be significantly useful for other market entrants in the container handling equipment market and evaluates trends that are driving the growth for container handling equipment market in each market division on a global level.

The uncompromising emission regulations for container handling equipment, growing containerized trade across the world and strong demand for container handling equipment in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East will fuel the demand for container handling equipment. Despite the consequential complexities for manufacturers and suppliers, the proliferation of automated products is considered to be a boon for the growth of the container handling equipment market. According to a UNCTAD report published in 2018, the average container vessel size increased over the past few years. Due to the increased size of container vessels, container traffic from a single vessel increases, which requires efficient container handling equipment to move the containers. The container handling equipment market is analyzed across regions such as, Latin America, North America, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East and Africa.

Request Sample Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4193

According to the World Bank, China is the global leader in container handling activity. The ports in China, North Korea and Singapore handle millions of TEU yearly, which is responsible to increase container handling equipment market in Asia Pacific region. In 2019, South Asia and Oceania regions held about more than 28% of share in the global container handling equipment market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% by value over the forecast period. As per the Port Equipment Manufacturers' Association (PEMA), the demand for container handling equipment mainly comes from larger and medium ports in countries such as China, India, Japan and Singapore within the Asia Pacific region due to increased container traffic over there. All such factors are expected to boost the demand for container handling equipment.

The increasing number of new terminals and the advent of automation is one of the most prominent trends in the container handling equipment market. As container terminals aim for higher productivity and more efficient operation, automation is making significant strides across the globe. In order to meet the challenges of larger vessels and taller cranes the automated solutions will get adopted by port terminals. Automation of ports not only shrinks the turnaround and waiting time for container handling equipment but also cuts the container handling duration.

Preview Analysis of Global Container Handling Equipment Market research report Segmented By Equipment (Mobile Port Handling Equipment, Ship-To-Shore (STS) Crane, Yard Cranes), By Propulsion (Diesel, Electric / Hybrid), By Weight Capacity (Below 30 T, 30 - 45 T, 45 - 60 T, 60 - 75 T, Above 75 T), By Application (Sea Ports / Terminals, Yards / Landside), & by Region - https://www.factmr.com/report/4193/container-handling-equipment-market

Due to the increasing stringency in emission regulations, the electric propulsion container handling equipment market is anticipated to increase at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Across the different regions, the norms related to emissions have continuously been upgraded. According to the EU norms, PM and NOx levels are decreased by nearly 95.7% and 97.2% from Stage I to Stage V, respectively. Also, as per the U.S. EPA norms, PM and NOx levels have declined by 95.6% and 96.2% from Tier 1 to Tier 4, respectively. Countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea are also following similar norms that are in line with these standards. Due to stringent norms, the electric propulsion type container handling equipment market is anticipated to remain the leading section during the forecast period. By considering these stringent norms the companies like Cargotec, Konecranes and Liebherr have not only initiated research and development activities for their electric container handling equipment product line but also expanded their product line for the same.

Request Sample Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4193

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that's why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.