Atacama Resources Strengthens Executive Leadership Team With Appointment of Wayne Holmstead as Vice-President of Exploration

/EIN News/ -- PLANTATION, Fla., Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atacama Resources International, Inc. (OTC: ACRL) (“Atacama”), a publicly traded exploration company with over 3000 acres of mineral claims in Northeastern Ontario, including potential gold, silver, copper, cobalt, and graphite deposits is pleased to announce that it has taken steps to strengthen its leadership team with the appointment of Mr. Wayne Holmstead (P. Geo) as Vice-President of Exploration.



Wayne is a graduate in Earth Sciences (Geology) from the University of Toronto with over 40 years experience in mineral exploration and project administration. Wayne is a specialist in gold and base metal exploration covering the complete geological and geophysical spectrum of exploration techniques with an emphasis on Ontario and Quebec based projects. Wayne has managed numerous junior exploration companies with titles ranging from Exploration Manager to President and Chief Executive Officer.

“I am thrilled to welcome Wayne to our executive leadership team. He has unique and invaluable experience in the mining and exploration sectors and his accomplishments are noteworthy,” remarked Colin Keith, Atacama’s President and CEO. “Wayne is someone that I targeted from the onset of my involvement with the company. He is a top-notch talent. To have him join our team to lead our exploration activities speaks volumes to our assets and what we are building.”



“I know I speak for the entire Board of Directors in welcoming Wayne to the company, and we look forward to receiving his guidance and benefiting from his wealth of technical knowledge and experience as we continue our journey to transform Atacama into an industry-leader. This and our other recent appointments are a real testament to Atacama’s deep bench of internal talent and our ability to retain and attract industry leaders,” said David Berry, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Atacama.

About Atacama Resources International ( www.acrlintl.com )

Atacama Resources International is a publicly traded OTC Pink company with significant mining claims in the greater Kirkland Lake area of Northern Ontario. Metals and minerals under potential exploration include gold, silver, copper, graphite and cobalt.

