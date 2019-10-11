Inpixon Receives Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Covering Method of Storing and Analyzing Data

Covers Processes Resulting in Near Real-time Data Processing; Provides Competitive Advantage for the Platform

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading indoor positioning and data analytics company, today announced it has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office allowing its patent application covering a method of storing and analyzing variable-width data.



Adam Benson, Inpixon CTO, commented, “This patent award is an important milestone, as it further strengthens our IP portfolio and helps builds a wall around our unique and differentiated platform. This process allows us to store vast sums of disparate data efficiently and makes retrieval of data faster. This results in decreased time to process vast amount of data, thereby making our analytics closer to real time. This is a major differentiator for our platform and provides unparalleled utility to our customers.”

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is The Indoor Data Company™ and a world leader in Indoor Positioning Analytics® (IPA®). The Inpixon Indoor Data Platform™ ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position all active cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices, and uses a proprietary process that ensures anonymity. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms, and advanced mapping technology, this technology is used by a multitude of industries and disciplines including marketing, customer experience, operations, facility management and security. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoor data enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of mobility, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, @InpixonHQ on Twitter, and visit inpixon.com .

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the performance of management and employees, Inpixon’s ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon’s periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. In addition, a notice of allowance is a written notification issued after the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office makes a determination that a patent can be granted from an application. The vast majority of patent applications that receive a notice of allowance will proceed to issue as a U.S. patent; however, a notice of allowance is not a guarantee of patent issuance. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

