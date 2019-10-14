Patrick Clerens from ESWET to speak at Energy from Waste Conference 2019
SMi Reports: Patrick Clerens of ESWET has joined the speaker line up for the 12th annual Energy from Waste conference taking place on 3 - 4 December in LondonLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This presentation follows an announcement from ESWET, the European Suppliers of Waste-to-Energy Technology, regarding the vision for the future waste-to-energy market. Their plan titled ‘Waste-to-Energy 2050: clean technologies for sustainable waste management’ focuses on the role of waste to energy in Europe’s energy mix. Additionally, the plan outlines their prediction as to what energy from waste plants will look like in years to come. ESWET’s vision highlights the European preparedness to take on new energy from waste technologies and how these innovations can contribute to a circular economy.
In addition to the presentation from ESWET, the Energy from Waste conference will welcome a variety of industry leaders to present.
Highlights of the event programme include:
The future of waste to fuels: existing technologies?
David Woolford, Principal Consultant and Waste to Energy Site Supervision Lead, Ricardo
What technologies and policies for Material and Energy recovery from waste are available and needed, which help move toward sustainable waste management?
CORD’HOMME Christophe, Development Director, CNIM Group
Operating Experience from Plants with High Steam Parameters
Michael Mück, Head of Boiler Design, Steinmueller Babcock Environment
Energy from Waste
3rd – 4th December 2019
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
