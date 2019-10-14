Patrick Clerens from ESWET to speak at Energy from Waste Conference 2019

Energy from Waste conference 2019

SMi Reports: Patrick Clerens of ESWET has joined the speaker line up for the 12th annual Energy from Waste conference taking place on 3 - 4 December in London

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- This presentation follows an announcement from ESWET, the European Suppliers of Waste-to-Energy Technology, regarding the vision for the future waste-to-energy market. Their plan titled ‘Waste-to-Energy 2050: clean technologies for sustainable waste management’ focuses on the role of waste to energy in Europe’s energy mix. Additionally, the plan outlines their prediction as to what energy from waste plants will look like in years to come. ESWET’s vision highlights the European preparedness to take on new energy from waste technologies and how these innovations can contribute to a circular economy.In addition to the presentation from ESWET, the Energy from Waste conference will welcome a variety of industry leaders to present.The future of waste to fuels: existing technologies?David Woolford, Principal Consultant and Waste to Energy Site Supervision Lead, RicardoWhat technologies and policies for Material and Energy recovery from waste are available and needed, which help move toward sustainable waste management?CORD’HOMME Christophe, Development Director, CNIM GroupOperating Experience from Plants with High Steam ParametersMichael Mück, Head of Boiler Design, Steinmueller Babcock EnvironmentSecure your place by 31st October to save £100 off the cost of the event. View the full event program and register at www.efw-event.com/EINpr5 Energy from Waste3rd – 4th December 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKSponsored by BMH Technology | Steinmuller Babcock Environment | TURBODENFor sponsorship enquiries please contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0) 20 7827 6156 or agibbons@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries contact Neill Howard on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or nhoward@smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.